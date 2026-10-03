NFL Makes Fine Decision After Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘Flop’ Claim

The hit that helped save a Cleveland Browns comeback will not cost Carolina Panthers linebacker Bobby Okereke a fine.

Okereke was not included on the NFL’s Week 3 disciplinary report following his roughing-the-passer penalty against Deshaun Watson. The flag erased a potential game-sealing interception in Cleveland’s 21-18 victory on Sept. 27.

Carolina led 18-13 when Akayleb Evans intercepted Watson in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. However, Okereke was flagged for contact with Watson’s head, giving Cleveland another chance. Watson briefly left the game before returning to throw the winning touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr.

Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown accused Watson of exaggerating the contact.

“He flopped — 1000%. I would have done the same thing. But he flopped, for sure,” Brown said.

Brown also acknowledged that the penalty fit the rules, although he disliked seeing such a consequential flag at that stage of the game. Okereke took responsibility, explaining that he had been trying to disrupt Watson’s throw without carrying his momentum into the quarterback.

“Bang-bang call, tough play, but I’ve got to be smarter in that situation,” Okereke said.

Three Panthers Players Fined After Browns Loss

While Okereke avoided a financial penalty, three Carolina teammates were fined a combined $26,146 for separate incidents against Cleveland.

Lee Hunter received the largest fine, $10,174, for taunting in the third quarter. Thomas Incoom was fined $9,222 for unnecessary roughness involving use of the helmet on the opening play of the second half. A.J. Dillon was fined $6,750 for a fourth-quarter facemask.

No Browns players appeared on the league’s Week 3 fine list. All three Carolina fines were attached to plays separate from Okereke’s fourth-quarter penalty.

The Browns have had just one player fined through the first three weeks of the regular season. Defensive end Sam Williams was docked $6,361 for a facemask in the Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland avoided fines against both Jacksonville and Carolina, while fines from Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh have yet to be announced.

Penalties have remained a persistent problem during Cleveland’s 3-1 start. The Browns have committed 43 accepted penalties for 297 yards through four games, including 14 for 88 yards in Thursday’s victory over the Steelers. That followed a 12-penalty performance against Carolina, which included five offensive line infractions on a single possession.

Deshaun Watson Strengthens Hold on Browns Starting Job

Watson said he had lost his breath after the Carolina hit. He missed only one play, with Shedeur Sanders briefly replacing him, and was back under center against Pittsburgh four days later.

Watson delivered his most productive passing performance of the season, completing 24 of 33 attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble, allowing Pittsburgh opportunities to climb back into the game.

With the score tied late, Watson moved Cleveland into position for Andre Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The Browns improved to 3-1 with their third consecutive win.

Three straight fourth-quarter winning drives have given Watson a firm grip on the job after his shaky opener raised questions about whether Sanders should take over. Todd Monken’s decision to stick with the veteran has paid off.

Watson’s next opportunity comes October 11, when the Browns visit the New York Jets.