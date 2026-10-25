Browns Veteran Gets Bad News Before Titans Matchup

Teven Jenkins‘ wait to make his season debut for the Cleveland Browns just got longer.

The Browns placed the veteran guard on injured reserve with a back injury, opening a spot on the 53-man roster as running back Dylan Sampson was activated ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Jenkins has missed Cleveland’s first six games and had already been ruled out for the trip to Nashville. The move to injured reserve now requires him to miss at least four more games before he can return.

It is another setback for a player who entered the season in position to help anchor Cleveland’s rebuilt offensive line. Jenkins took most of the first-team work at right guard late in training camp before a back injury sidelined him ahead of the season opener.

Cleveland had continued carrying Jenkins on its active roster while waiting for him to get healthy. Saturday’s transaction gives the Browns that roster spot back, but leaves them without an experienced option on the interior of the line for another stretch of the season.

Teven Jenkins’ Absence Has Opened Door for Austin Barber

The Browns re-signed Jenkins in March after he appeared in all 17 games during his first season in Cleveland. He made four starts at right guard in 2025, providing depth as injuries forced changes along the line.

There was reason to believe he could handle more. Jenkins allowed no sacks and committed no penalties across 324 offensive snaps last season.

Jenkins was a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021 and spent four seasons there before joining Cleveland. He entered this year with 62 career appearances and 42 starts, with experience at left tackle and both guard positions.

His absence gave rookie Austin Barber an immediate opportunity. Cleveland selected Barber out of Florida with the No. 86 pick, then moved him from tackle to right guard during training camp. He drew the Week 1 start when Jenkins was ruled out.

Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer praised Barber’s ability to handle the transition before the opener.

“His development’s been impressive,” Switzer said in September. “It’s hard enough for a rookie to come in and play, let alone when he’s been at multiple spots.”

Browns Explore Offensive Line Depth Before Titans Game

Cleveland has also been looking at outside options along the offensive line to bolster their depth. Former Ohio State guard Michael Jordan and center Gavin Gerhardt were among eight players who recently worked out for the Browns. Cleveland also signed tackle Andrew Coker to their practice squad on October 20.

Center Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Tytus Howard both appeared on the injury report with knee issues this week. However, each practiced fully on Friday and will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Sampson’s return should also give the offense another option. The second-year running back has been out since he injured his knee in the season opener and will rejoin a backfield that includes Quinshon Judkins against the Titans.

The Browns will try to turn those returns into more consistent offense as they chase a 5-2 start against the one-win Titans.