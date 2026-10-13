Browns Lose RB to Injury as Backfield Concerns Mount

The Cleveland Browns will be without Raheim Sanders for at least four games, dealing another setback to a backfield already short on healthy options.

Cleveland placed Sanders on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a hip injury during Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets. The move leaves the Browns without a back who had been filling in behind Quinshon Judkins while Dylan Sampson remained sidelined.

Sanders appeared in all five games this season, rushing nine times for 43 yards and averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 74 yards, giving Cleveland another outlet in the passing game.

His most productive offensive outing came in the Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Sanders broke off a 17-yard run and caught four passes for 34 yards, finishing with 51 yards from scrimmage.

Against the Jets, Sanders had three carries for 12 yards and one reception for 1 yard before his injury. Now, any opportunity to build on his limited workload will have to wait.

Browns Sign Audric Estime to Fill Backfield Opening

The Browns moved quickly to bring in help, signing Audric Estime off the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad to their active roster.

Estime, 23, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2024 out of Notre Dame. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound back has appeared in 20 career games with Denver and the New Orleans Saints, totaling 508 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 122 carries.

He rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie with the Broncos before adding 198 yards and a touchdown with the Saints last season.

He could be needed immediately. Judkins left the Jets game in a walking boot, and coach Todd Monken described him as day-to-day Monday after he tweaked his ankle. Monken has not ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

With Sanders now unavailable, Estime joins Jaleel McLaughlin among Cleveland’s alternatives if Judkins cannot handle his usual workload.

Judkins has struggled to get going in his second season, rushing for 221 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries through five games — an average of just 3.0 yards per attempt. He has yet to top 70 rushing yards in a game or break a run longer than 14 yards, finishing Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the Jets with 44 yards on 14 carries.

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Judkins has added 18 catches for 102 yards, but the Browns are still waiting for their lead back to provide a consistent spark on the ground.

Dylan Sampson Return Still Uncertain for Browns

Sampson could eventually provide some relief, but the Browns have offered little certainty about when he will be ready.

The second-year running back has been on injured reserve since September 15 after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has missed the required four games and is eligible to return to practice.

Monken left that decision open when asked about Sampson on Monday.

“There is a possibility we’ll open up his window for this week,” Monken said.

That leaves Cleveland without a firm commitment on even a practice return, much less Sampson’s availability against Baltimore. His eligibility to come off injured reserve does not establish that he is ready to play.

Once the Browns open his practice window, they will have 21 days to evaluate him before deciding whether to activate him. Sampson would need to be added back to the active roster before he could appear in a game.