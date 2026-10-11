Browns Lose Another Playmaker to Injury vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns are already thin when it comes to a running game that can be labeled anemic at best, with Quinshon Judkins as the starter but backup Dylan Sampson out for an extended period with an injury. But the already questionable depth at the position took another major blow when the team announced that the third-string back–Raheim Sanders–was injured during Sunday’s Week 5 game at the Meadowlands against the Jets.

The team listed Sanders as questionable on social media, but on the CBS broadcast, reporter AJ Ross noted that he would be out.

Sanders had three carries for 12 yards against the Jets, plus a catch that went for one yard.

Browns Injuries Piling Up Beyond Raheim Sanders

Injuries were the theme of the day for the Browns, who also lost star rookie receiver KC Concepcion in the first quarter when he suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter and was immediately led off the field and ruled out for the game with a head injury.

The Browns also saw starting right tackle Tytus Howard go down with a knee injury. Howard was originally hurt in the first quarter, but came back to play after sitting out a series. He removed himself again in the second half, though, replaced by Dawand Jones.

Star linebacker Carson Schwesinger also appeared to suffer a knee injury, but remained in the game.