Browns Add New Pass-Catcher Ahead of Saints Game

The Cleveland Browns are adding another pass-catching option as they look to regroup from a lopsided loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns signed wide receiver Xavier Guillory to their practice squad Tuesday, giving the former Arizona State target a fresh opportunity ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Guillory, listed at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad this season.

Guillory finished his college career at Arizona State, catching 22 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception that season and totaled 43 catches for 565 yards and six touchdowns across his two years with the Sun Devils.

Before transferring to Arizona State, Guillory emerged at Idaho State. He earned All-Big Sky recognition after recording 52 receptions for 785 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

For now, Guillory gives Cleveland another receiver to evaluate in practice but he still needs to earn an opportunity to be on the field for game days.

Browns Make Several Other Practice Squad Moves

Guillory was one of three additions announced Tuesday. Cleveland also signed guard Austin Blaske and brought back tackle Xavier Truss while releasing tackle Andrew Coker, guard Vershon Lee and punter Wes Pahl from the practice squad. Receiver Bub Means was released from practice squad with an injury.

Blaske is a rookie from North Carolina who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams. Truss previously spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad this season. The former Georgia lineman has appeared in seven NFL games with New Orleans.

The offensive line additions come after Deshaun Watson absorbed eight sacks in Pittsburgh. Monken said Monday that falling behind and being forced into a drop-back passing game put added pressure on the quarterback, while stressing that the coaching and execution both need to improve.

“The way the game played out is not a recipe for success against any NFL team, let alone the Steelers at their place,” Monken said. “We were behind in the game, and that’s going to lend itself to added pressure on your quarterback, and we certainly all need to do it better.”

Jerry Jeudy Shut Out in Browns’ Loss to Steelers

While Guillory gets his opportunity, Cleveland also needs more from a receiver already in the offense. Jerry Jeudy finished without a catch in Sunday’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh, leaving him with 16 receptions for 171 yards and no touchdowns through eight games.

The Browns have made clear that they still value Jeudy. After the Oct. 18 win over Baltimore, head coach Todd Monken awarded him a game ball for some clutch catches and acknowledged his own responsibility to keep the veteran involved.

“We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it, and I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it,” Monken said.

Jeudy had four catches for 69 yards against the Ravens, including a 33-yard reception on the drive that set up the winning field goal. He followed that with four receptions for 21 yards against Tennessee before being shut out in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland will try to get its passing game back on track when it visits New Orleans on Nov. 8.