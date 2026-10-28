Browns Urged to Replace Shedeur Sanders With 1-13 QB

The Cleveland Browns have found a winning formula with Deshaun Watson, but one trade proposal would put Shedeur Sanders’ backup job in jeopardy.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr identified New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler as a trade target for Cleveland ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline. The “dream trade” idea would give coach Todd Monken a new option behind Watson, pushing Sanders out of that role. Rattler would arrive with a 1-13 career record as an NFL starter, but with some upside.

“I think the idea of turning to Shedeur Sanders is a nonstarter for Todd Monken, which is why he knew he had to cling to Watson during the most uncomfortable portions of the offseason,” Orr said. “Lest we forget, that peaked in a near fan revolt at the beginning of the season. With Sanders hiring an agent and potentially looking for an exit strategy, perhaps Monken has gotten enough clout with his new team and owner to go out and get a backup quarterback of his own choosing.”

Orr pointed to Watson’s injury history and turnover concerns as reasons Cleveland should explore another quarterback. He also argued Rattler showed enough improvement last season to warrant a look as insurance for a team trying to protect its position atop the AFC North. The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on their 53-man roster.

Spencer Rattler Improved Before Losing Saints Job

Rattler’s only victory as a starter came against the New York Giants in October 2025. The Saints went 1-7 in his starts that season before turning to then-rookie Tyler Shough.

Still, his passing numbers improved. Rattler completed 67.7% of his attempts for 1,586 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025. New Orleans also lost three one-score games during his eight-start stretch, adding some context to his record.

The numbers provide a case for another opportunity. A fresh start in Cleveland would give Rattler a change of scenery and a clearer path to the field, albeit not an immediate one with Watson playing well.

Sanders has starting experience of his own. He went 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie, finishing with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Browns Have Shown Little Urgency to Move Shedeur Sanders

Sanders has thrown just one pass this season, completing it for no gain. Watson’s hold on the starting job has left the second-year quarterback waiting for another opportunity.

Sanders’ decision to hire an agent this month fueled speculation about a possible exit. However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot said during an Oct. 15 appearance on 92.3 The Fan that Cleveland wanted to keep him.

“I know that the Browns don’t want to trade him. He’s next in line,” Cabot said.

Watson has helped Cleveland improve to 5-2 and remain atop the AFC North. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards in Sunday’s 27–24 win over the Tennessee Titans — his first 300-yard passing game with the Browns. He also directed the late drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal, connecting with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 36-yard gain.

Watson enters Week 8 with 1,482 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and three interceptions. Cleveland visits Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.