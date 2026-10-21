Ex-Browns Draft Pick Went to ‘Retrieve a Firearm’ Before Being Cut: Report

There was no doubt that there was more to the story on Tuesday when former Cleveland Browns third-round pick defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was abruptly cut by the Tennessee Titans just days before he was to face his old team in Week 7 in Nashville. Overnight, the “more” of the story apparently came out.

According to Austin Stanley and Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports, after the Titans’ practice on Thursday, October 15, Elliott had gotten into a tussle with a teammate in the locker room. They report: “That frustration carried over into the locker room after practice. Sources say Elliott was seen storming out of the locker room upset.

“According to multiple sources, Elliott then went to the players’ parking garage next to the facility, to retrieve a firearm from his vehicle.”

Jordan Elliott Cut by Titans

That was the run-up to Elliott’s release, which the Titans officially confirmed on Tuesday, five days before they face the Browns. The Titans released a vague statement on the incident which, obviously, did not escalate to a shooting.

From the statement: “On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

Browns-Titans Square Off Sunday

Elliott was a 35-game starter for Cleveland and played four seasons with the team before leaving in 2024 to sign a contract with the 49ers for two years and $10 million. Elliott’s 49ers played in Cleveland last year and won that game. He jumped to the Titans this season.

The Browns and Titans will play in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.