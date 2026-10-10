Browns Announce Roster Shuffle With Mason Graham Injury

The Cleveland Browns will go into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets eager to prove their 3-1 start and first-place perch in the AFC North is no flue. They’ll have an uphill battle in one regard, though: They will be playing without star defensive lineman Mason Graham, and have the added whammies of missing his backup, Mike Hall. For good measure, Kalia Davis, another backup defensive lineman, was slated to come off the injured list this week but was still not ready to play, and is not on the roster, either.

The Browns had to make a move Saturday, then, and did what was expected: They elevated two of their practice-squad players to the 53-man roster: Veteran Sam Kamara, who has been a fringe roster player for the Browns for four seasons, and Chris Williams, who the Browns signed back on October 6 after previously letting him go. Williams has been in the NFL for five years and played 31 games with the Bears in the last two years.

Browns Make Announcement

The Browns announced the move on Saturday. From the team’s release:

“The Cleveland Browns have elevated DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad.

“Kamara (6-0, 272) is in his fourth NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Kamara has appeared in 26 career games, including 18 with the Browns since 2022. He will wear No. 92.

“Williams (6-2, 298) is in his fifth NFL season out of Wagner. Originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Williams has appeared in 44 career games with the Colts (2021-22) and Bears (2024-25). Williams will wear No. 61.”

Next Man Up With Mason Graham Out

Coach Todd Monken understood the Browns’ situation is dire without its top players in the middle–the team was short on linemen even before Graham was hurt–but is sticking with the next-man-up mantra.

The coach said: “I mean, for sure. You got to have roster depth, because this happens to every team in the NFL, really does. It’s a marathon. I mean, heck, 18 weeks, 17 games, one Bye Week, preseason. So, it’s almost half the year. So, it’s going to take everybody on the roster, and that’s why you’re consistently trying to develop those players. So, when they get their number called, the expectation, the position, you’re trying not to let that drop.”