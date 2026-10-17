Browns Rumored QB Target in Danger of Being Benched

Arch Manning has been linked to the Cleveland Browns’ future, but his starting job at Texas suddenly appears less secure.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian left the door open to a quarterback change Saturday after the Longhorns suffered a 27-24 home loss to Florida. Asked about potentially replacing Manning, Sarkisian offered no assurance that the job would remain his.

“We’re not playing good offensive football right now, so everything is going to be evaluated,” Sarkisian said, via On3.

Texas’ backup is redshirt freshman K.J. Lacey, a former four-star recruit who has appeared in two games this season.

Manning completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown against Florida. But his late strip-sack fumble ended a potential go-ahead drive with the Longhorns trailing by three points.

Texas squandered a 17-3 lead and suffered its second consecutive defeat after losing to Oklahoma a week earlier. Manning has exceeded 250 passing yards just once in his past five games.

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Linked to Arch Manning

The Cleveland connection has centered on owner Jimmy Haslam and his longstanding ties to the Manning family. In a September 16 report for Casino.org, NFL insider Jason La Canfora quoted a longtime NFL personnel executive who described Manning as Haslam’s preferred answer at quarterback.

“Haslam wants (Texas QB) Arch Manning, that’s what this is really all about,” the executive told La Canfora.

The executive connected that interest to Haslam’s relationship with Peyton Manning through the University of Tennessee and said the owner wanted Arch playing in Cleveland’s new stadium, which is expected to open in 2029.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said September 18 he had heard Haslam still wanted to bring Nick Saban to Cleveland in a noncoaching role, with Manning as a potential part of that plan.

Browns Have Draft Capital but Manning Has a Decision

Cleveland has additional resources to pursue a quarterback. The Browns hold two first-round selections in the 2027 draft, including the Los Angeles Rams’ pick acquired in the June trade that sent Garrett to Los Angeles.

That gives Cleveland flexibility to consider moving up, depending on where those selections land and how the quarterback class develops. It does not guarantee Manning will be available to draft.

Manning can play another college season in 2027. ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported on “Get Up” this week that scouts remained split on whether he would declare, with one describing the decision as roughly even odds. Of course, Manning being benched would add an entirely new factor to the equation.

Cleveland also has three young quarterbacks to evaluate in Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green, giving the Browns options already in the building.

Deshaun Watson could remain in the picture beyond this season despite being in the final year of his contract. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns would try to re-sign or extend Watson if he leads them to the playoffs, a scenario that could change how aggressively Cleveland pursues Manning or another quarterback in the draft.