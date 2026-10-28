Browns Leave Door Open on Shedeur Sanders Demotion

Todd Monken isn’t guaranteeing Shedeur Sanders will keep the Cleveland Browns’ backup quarterback job now that Dillon Gabriel is back.

The Browns coach was asked Wednesday whether Gabriel’s return changes the depth chart behind starter Deshaun Watson.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken said.

Monken did not announce a demotion for Sanders or say Gabriel would move ahead of him. But he also stopped short of confirming that Sanders will remain the first quarterback off the bench.

Cleveland activated Gabriel from injured reserve Monday, bringing its quarterback total to four. Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green also remain on the 53-man roster after the Browns waived tight end Carsen Ryan to make room.

Sanders has served as Watson’s primary backup this season. Green has been the emergency No. 3 quarterback, inactive on game days. Before Gabriel’s activation, cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Sanders would retain the No. 2 job.

For Sanders, the distinction matters. Remaining Watson’s backup keeps him one injury or in-game change away from playing. Dropping behind Gabriel would put another quarterback between him and that opportunity.

Dillon Gabriel’s Return Gives Browns Another Decision

Gabriel’s activation ended a lengthy absence that began when Cleveland placed him on injured reserve August 30 with a back injury. The Browns opened his practice window October 6 and brought him back before the October 27 deadline, using all the time they could.

The roster move settled whether Gabriel would be available this season. Monken still has to determine how the quarterbacks fit together on game days. When asked Monday whether keeping four quarterbacks was feasible, Monken joked.

“Sure, it’s possible. Hell, it’s possible we’ll pick one more up and have five. Hell, I don’t know.”

Gabriel and Sanders both started games as rookies in 2025, but neither established himself as Cleveland’s long-term answer.

Gabriel, a third-round pick, went 1-5 in six starts and finished with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Sanders, selected in the fifth round, went 3-4 in seven starts while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Browns’ Starting Job Firmly in Hand

Watson’s latest performance has kept the immediate quarterback questions focused on the players behind him.

He completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans. After Tennessee tied the game late, Watson led a four-play, 55-yard drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal—a familiar and welcome outcome for the Browns this season.

It was Watson’s first 300-yard passing game with Cleveland. The Browns improved to 5-2, with a fourth-quarter go-ahead scoring drive in each of their five victories.

Cleveland now heads to Pittsburgh for a rematch with the Steelers, who also enter at 5-2. The Browns won the first meeting 27-24.

With four quarterbacks on the roster and the November 10 trade deadline approaching, Cleveland has decisions beyond this week’s game. For Sanders, the more immediate question is whether he remains next in line behind Watson.