Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out on ‘Truth’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders wants people to get to know him before deciding they have him figured out.

Sanders addressed the gap between his public image and his personal interactions in an interview with Cosmopolitan published October 8. After facing criticism over his personality and confidence, Sanders said he wants more opportunities to show people who he is.

“I wish people understood me more as a human being,” Sanders said. “I don’t think a lot of people really know me. I’m just now starting to understand that.”

Before the 2025 draft, an unnamed NFL assistant told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Sanders came across as entitled during their interview. Sanders said his encounters with people often leave him wondering where those negative impressions began.

“You hear a lot of things online, but every encounter I have in person, people end up saying, ‘Oh, wow, he’s actually a great guy.’ Why would you think I’m a bad guy?” Sanders said. “So I’ve been looking at things a lot more lately, like, ‘Why would people think this?’ It’s not something I’m going to put [solely] on myself, but I do want to fix that. I want to connect with more people, so they can meet me and see the truth.”

Shedeur Sanders Addresses Dating in the Spotlight

That attention also shapes how Sanders approaches relationships. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders discussed the scrutiny that comes with his family name, including what a potential girlfriend would face by becoming part of his world.

Sanders revisited a question he received during the draft process about WAGs — a term commonly used for athletes’ wives and girlfriends.

“I got that question during the draft—how do I feel about WAGs,” he said. “Some coaches and people didn’t understand what I was saying. But how can I expect them to understand what I’m saying? I’m second-generation, so I look at a lot of things differently.

“It’s a different type of pressure. It’s a different type of attention you’re gonna get when you’re dating me.”

Sanders said he’s selective about whom he allows into his private life.

“I protect my family, and I protect who I love,” Sanders said. “I’m extremely picky with who comes around.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Addresses His Own Public Image

Sanders is not the only Browns quarterback answering questions about public perception, although the circumstances surrounding Deshaun Watson are substantially different.

Watson has denied sexual misconduct allegations involving massage sessions. In 2022, the NFL suspended him 11 games and fined him $5 million for personal-conduct violations.

His performance has drawn criticism as well. Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022 and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, but his tenure has been marked by injuries and uneven play. He’s started to change the narrative during the team’s 3-1 start.

During an interview with Taylor Rooks that aired before Cleveland’s October 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watson discussed how his mental state affected him during those struggles.

“I was dealing with a lot; I was dealing with the world kind of flipping against me. And it was hard, honestly,” Watson said.

Watson told Rooks he speaks with someone weekly to work through his mental and emotional struggles as he tries to move forward in Cleveland.