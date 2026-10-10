Ex-Browns QB Calls Out Deshaun Watson Ahead of Jets Game

Robert Griffin III isn’t buying the comeback narrative surrounding Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the New York Jets.

The former Browns quarterback addressed the topic during an October 9 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” With Cleveland off to a 3-1 start, Griffin pushed back on the idea that Watson’s return from Achilles injuries can be separated from the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Deshaun Watson has a very powerful agent. He’s a starting quarterback in the NFL, and the NFL has a vested interest in its starting quarterback being perceived the right way and doing things the right way. I just don’t think that, with everything that did happen, you can separate the two and call it a true comeback story,” Griffin said.

Watson faced accusations of sexual misconduct or sexual assault from more than two dozen women. He has denied wrongdoing. The NFL suspended him for 11 games in 2022 and fined him $5 million for violating its personal conduct policy.

Patrick had asked whether Watson’s recovery from injury could qualify as a comeback strictly from a football standpoint. Griffin acknowledged Cleveland’s success but took issue with coverage that overlooks the circumstances surrounding Watson’s career.

“It’s not a comeback story and anybody who is trying to gloss over that is doing the public, the fans, and women everywhere a disservice,” Griffin said.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Addressed Fan Skepticism With Taylor Rooks

Watson addressed his public image during an interview with Taylor Rooks that aired on Prime Video before Cleveland’s Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rooks asked whether skepticism from Browns fans was fair, noting that their concerns involved both his performance and the off-field allegations.

“Fair? Of course, to me, I’m gonna say no,” Watson said. “But life isn’t fair, and I understand.”

Watson went on to say he could accept his responsibilities and move forward. When Rooks followed up by asking whether he understood the apprehension, regardless of whether he agreed with it, he acknowledged that he did.

“I definitely understand it. Yes, ma’am,” Watson said.

Watson also attributed some of his struggles in Cleveland to his mental state, explaining that managing public criticism had taken time.

On the reaction from fans, Watson distinguished between criticism of his play and criticism of his character. He accepted that his performance had fallen short of expectations but said he disagreed with some of the personal judgments directed at him.

“I think, just everything that I battled, everything that I went through, I rose through it,” Watson said. “I continue to have grace, I continue to give, I continue to show that I have that grit and that determination to be the best that I possibly can be for this city.”

Robert Griffin Sees Shedeur Sanders Facing a Longer Wait

Griffin’s criticism of the Watson narrative has not changed his desire to see Cleveland win. He also acknowledged that the Browns’ start has complicated the path to playing time for Shedeur Sanders, his preferred starter entering the season.

“I want the Browns to be successful because that is a team I did play for. Even if it was for one year, I want them to have success. I want the city and fans to have success,” Griffin said. “I, for one, thought 100% that they should have started Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson has gone out there and played well enough for them to get to 3-1. I don’t see Shedeur getting an opportunity any time soon.”

Sanders remains No. 2 on Cleveland’s depth chart behind Watson, with rookie Taylen Green listed third.

Dillon Gabriel’s return adds another decision for the Browns. The second-year quarterback resumed practicing this week after opening the season on injured reserve with a back injury. Despite participating fully in practice, he has been ruled out against the Jets.

Cleveland has a 21-day practice window to decide whether to activate Gabriel. Bringing him back would leave the Browns carrying four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster unless they make another move. For Sunday, Sanders remains Watson’s immediate backup.