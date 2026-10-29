Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Getting Ruthlessly Trolled at Titans Game

Shedeur Sanders didn’t need to take a snap to draw some trash talk from Tennessee Titans fans.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was targeted by the “EndZoneBoys” before the teams’ Week 7 matchup, with one fan mocking his backup role while riffing on his “Perfect Timing” catchphrase.

“Perfect timing to do (expletive). I’m about to not play, perfect timing. I’m not going to get in the game, perfect timing,” one of the fans said. “Perfect time to be on special teams.”

The group has built a following around those interactions. They also had words for Jared Verse and Quincy Williams.

Sanders did not take a snap in Cleveland’s 27-24 victory, leaving him with just one pass attempt this season. Deshaun Watson handled the offense as the Browns improved to 5-2.

Shedeur Sanders Has History With Titans

Sanders had a much larger role the previous time these teams met. Last season, he threw for a career-high 364 yards, with three passing touchdowns and another score on the ground. Cleveland lost 31-29 after failing on two late two-point conversion attempts.

Sanders led two touchdown drives in the final five minutes of that loss, nearly bringing Cleveland back from a 14-point deficit.

That afternoon also featured some back-and-forth with Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Sanders flashed his watch celebration at Simmons after throwing a touchdown to David Njoku.

Tennessee’s defense later returned the gesture after recovering a Dylan Sampson fumble. Simmons made clear afterward that he enjoyed competing against Sanders and respected his willingness to talk back.

“You also have to let him know he’s still a rookie. It was fun to be able to smack-talk but still respect the game,” Simmons said.

Browns’ Quarterback Room Gets More Crowded

Watson’s performance against Tennessee offered another reason Sanders’ wait as the backup will continue. The veteran threw for 308 yards and ran for a touchdown, then delivered his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season. His late completion to Harold Fannin Jr. set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal, giving Cleveland its fifth victory in six games.

That stretch gives the Browns little reason to change their starter while they pursue an AFC North title.

The questions behind Watson on the depth chart became more complicated Monday when Cleveland activated Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve. Gabriel had been sidelined with a back injury since August 30. His return gave the Browns four quarterbacks on the active roster: Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

Sanders has served as Watson’s primary backup. Asked Wednesday how Gabriel’s activation changes the quarterback room, particularly on Sundays, coach Todd Monken left the arrangement unsettled.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken said.

Cleveland visits Pittsburgh on Sunday, with Gabriel now available to join the game-day quarterback group.