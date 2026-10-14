Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson Handed Bad News on Browns Future

The Cleveland Browns are expected to look for a new quarterback in 2027.

Cleveland has Deshaun Watson as the starter, as he beat out Shedeur Sanders for the starting job in training camp. The veteran is in his final year of his five-year, $230 million deal, and his future is unclear.

Sanders, meanwhile, has yet to play this season, so whether or not the Browns view him as a long-term answer at quarterback is unclear.

Cleveland Browns Will Add a Starting QB in 2027

With Watson in the final year of his contract, his future with the Browns is murky. There were rumors that Cleveland would re-sign him if he leads them to the playoffs.

However, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano doubts that is the case, as he doesn’t think Cleveland’s starting quarterback next year is on the roster.

“The Browns are 3-2 and owe it to themselves and their fans to continue to play the quarterback they believe gives them the best chance to win,” Graziano wrote. “Right now, they believe that’s Watson, which is why I also expect he’ll keep the job until he gets hurt, he starts to play poorly or Cleveland tumbles out of contention. It would be stunning if the Browns’ 2027 starter is someone on the current roster, but you can’t always forecast what this franchise is going to do.”

Whether or not Cleveland will look to draft a rookie to be the starter in 2027, or find a veteran, is unclear. But Graziano doubts Watson or Sanders will be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

However, despite the fact that this appears to be Watson’s final year in Cleveland, he is locked in as Cleveland’s starter, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“In Cleveland, Deshaun Watson‘s runway is longer than it was six weeks ago. The Browns are a few plays from being 4-1, and Watson has had some bright moments, particularly with his mobility. For as maligned as his tenure with Cleveland has been, some NFL teams believe it’s bad business to pay a player $46 million not to play. So, my sense is Watson will get more time to prove himself.”

Watson has led Cleveland to a 3-2 start.

Shedeur Sanders Hires Agent

Before the Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, Shedeur Sanders made a big change.

Sanders hired an agent after he had been representing himself, Adam Schefter revealed.

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who went through draft night and the early part of his NFL career without an agent, has signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, for representation. With the signing, YMAPAA now represents former Colorado teammates Travis Hunter and Sanders,” Schefter wrote.

Why Sanders decided to hire an agent now is unclear, but it is big news as he’s in the second year of his four-year rookie deal.