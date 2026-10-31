Browns Work Out Former Shedeur Sanders Target

The Cleveland Browns took a look at a familiar target for Shedeur Sanders ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Xavier Weaver was among five players Cleveland brought in for workouts Friday. The group also included receiver Brady Boyd, tackle Austin Blaske, guard C.J. Hanson and center Jacob Rizy.

Weaver played with Sanders at Colorado in 2023, giving him a connection to a Browns quarterback whose role continues to draw attention. Cleveland has not announced a signing, but the workout puts a potential reunion on the radar.

The workout comes with Cleveland preparing for a game that will break its first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the AFC North. Both teams enter Sunday at 5-2.

Xavier Weaver Was a Productive Target for Shedeur Sanders

Weaver made the most of his only season in Boulder. He finished 2023 with 68 receptions for 908 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He added two rushing scores while appearing in 11 games, with 10 starts.

His biggest receiving performance came against Nebraska, when he caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also scored three times against Stanford, twice as a receiver and once on the ground.

Weaver arrived at Colorado after four seasons at South Florida. He earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2022, when he caught 53 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns. Across both schools, he finished with 184 receptions and 2,643 receiving yards.

That production led to him signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2024. His professional opportunities have been more limited. Weaver caught seven passes for 67 yards in 10 appearances during the 2025 season before Arizona waived him following this year’s preseason.

A chance in Cleveland would give Weaver another opportunity to establish himself after two seasons with the Cardinals. His college connection provides familiarity with Sanders, although earning a role would require him to fit an offense currently led by Deshaun Watson.

Shedeur Sanders Keeps His Place in Browns’ QB Room

The Browns have kept Sanders in the backup role for Sunday despite Dillon Gabriel’s return from injured reserve.

Cleveland activated Gabriel on Monday after a back injury sidelined him for the opening seven games. Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are all on the 53-man roster, leaving the Browns with an unusually crowded quarterback group.

Any addition at receiver would also enter a room with young players already commanding opportunities. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have emerged as central pieces of the passing game.

Concepcion is coming off an eight-catch, 129-yard performance against Tennessee. The Browns’ latest look at his expanding role noted that he leads the team with 30 receptions through seven games.