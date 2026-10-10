Browns Get Significant Mason Graham News Ahead of Jets Game

The Cleveland Browns could get a key piece of their defense back for their next AFC North showdown.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets after suffering MCL and ankle sprains against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the second-year defensive tackle’s recovery appears to be moving in the right direction ahead of next week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Graham has made encouraging progress since an injury that initially looked like it could threaten a significant portion of his season.

“The MRI results the next day revealed that the injury wasn’t as bad as it originally looked, and now Graham has a decent shot to face the Ravens at home next Sunday,” Cabot said. “That’s looking even more likely now, as Graham has progressed well throughout the week. He might even try to run a little before the Jets game, which some injured players do. If there’s little chance of worsening the sprain, Graham will give it go against the Ravens in what could be another battle for first place in the AFC North.”

Graham was off to a strong start before getting hurt, recording four sacks through Cleveland’s first three games. He remains the team’s sack leader, leaving a considerable hole in the middle of the defensive front for the trip to New York.

Browns Face Longer Wait for Mike Hall Jr.

The outlook is less encouraging for Mike Hall Jr., who could remain sidelined even if Graham returns against the Ravens. Hall injured his ankle during the first half against Pittsburgh but returned in the second half. That initially offered some encouragement, but he did not participate in any of Cleveland’s three practices this week before being ruled out Friday.

“Unfortunately for the Browns, Mike Hall Jr. wasn’t as fortunate as Graham. He suffered a high ankle sprain that could cost him multiple weeks,” Cabot said. “He’s been ruled out for the Jets game, and will likely miss at least the Ravens game as well. But like Graham, he won’t be placed on IR, which requires a minimum of four games out.”

Losing Hall alongside Graham takes away two of Cleveland’s top three defensive tackles. Adin Huntington is expected to join Maliek Collins in the starting lineup against the Jets, with the Browns turning to their practice squad to fill out the rotation.

Browns Elevate 2 Defensive Tackles for Jets Game

The Browns addressed the absences Saturday by elevating defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad.

Kamara brings familiarity with Cleveland’s defensive front, having played 18 of his 26 career NFL games with the Browns since 2022. Williams has appeared in 44 career games with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. Both will provide additional options behind Collins and Huntington.

Cleveland added Williams to the practice squad earlier this week and opened the return-to-practice window for defensive tackle Kalia Davis.

Davis, however, will not provide immediate relief. He remains out for the Jets game as he works back from a quadriceps injury. After participating on a limited basis Wednesday, Davis missed Thursday’s and Friday’s practices.

“It’s going to take everybody on the roster, and that’s why you’re consistently trying to develop those players,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

The Browns enter Sunday at 3-1, looking for their fourth consecutive victory before returning home for a divisional matchup that could bring Graham back into the lineup.