Trade Pitch Has Cleveland Browns Acquiring Super Bowl Champion QB in Bold Move

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start, and Deshaun Watson has been playing well, but he might not be the long-term answer at quarterback.

Cleveland could look to the draft to find their franchise quarterback, or could look to pull off a trade in a bold move.

Ahead of Week 5, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Browns acquiring their franchise quarterback this offseason.

Trade Pitch Has Cleveland Browns Acquiring Jalen Hurts

If Cleveland looks to the trade market to find their franchise quarterback, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Browns acquiring Jalen Hurts.

Browns acquire:

Jalen Hurts

Eagles acquire:

2027 first-round pick (Rams pick)

2028 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal is a blockbuster as the Browns take a big swing to acquire Hurts to be their franchise quarterback. Philadelphia could move on from Hurts and get a first-round pick to potentially select that quarterback.

Send the worst of two firsts (the Browns’ own and one they got from the Rams) to the Eagles in 2027 along with a fifth-round pick in 2028 for Jalen Hurts. Philly appears to be punting on the season after Lane Johnson retired earlier this week. The Eagles traded Cam Jurgens and are stacking draft capital in 2028, when they can move off Hurts.

If Howie Roseman wants to rebuild, the Browns can push him all the way there by offering for Hurts. Cleveland can then replace Watson with a better QB and make a run for the playoffs this year. And next year, the Browns will still have a first-round pick, not to mention a second-rounder and eight other selections in the later rounds that they can package together to move up for a rookie QB to learn under and soon compete with Hurts.

Hurts helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX and was MVP. He’s had plenty of success and is just 28 years old, so he could be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Browns.

Cleveland Has Uncertain QB Future

Although Watson has had success, his future with the Browns is murky.

With Watson in the final year of his deal, that is why Cleveland could look to trade for another quarterback to be their franchise guy. NFL insider Albert Breer, meanwhile, doesn’t think Watson will likely be back in Cleveland next season.

“I think he has to do more. I don’t think we’re there yet,” Breer said.

Although many expected the Browns to draft a quarterback, a trade for someone like Hurts also makes sense.