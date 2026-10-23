Browns Trade Pitch Deals Jerry Jeudy to NFC Team for Mid-Return

The Cleveland Browns are atop the AFC North and could be buyers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Yet, Cleveland could also trade away some players for other needs, and one of those players is Jerry Jeudy, who has fallen out of favor in the Browns’ receiver room.

Cleveland will go on the road to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Browns Trade Pitch Deal Jerry Jeudy to Commanders

With Jeudy not having much of an impact in the Browns’ receiver room, his name has come up in trade talks.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Browns dealing Jeudy to the Washington Commanders for a lackluster return.

Browns acquire:

2027 fifth-round pick

Commanders acquire:

Jerry Jeudy

The trade makes sense as Cleveland gets a mid-round pick for Jeudy, who isn’t factoring much into the offense. Washington, meanwhile, takes a flier on Jeudy after Terry McLaurin is lost for the season.

Jeudy was a Pro Bowler two years back; however, he isn’t making much of an impact. Although Cleveland has wanted a third- or fourth-round pick for the receiver, a fifth seems likely.

Washington is still alive in the NFC East, so Washington should be fine giving up a fifth-round pick for Jeudy, who can help out Jayden Daniels. It’s a low-risk move for Washington, while Cleveland adds to its draft haul for a receiver they aren’t using all that much.

Jeudy has one more year on his contract, but there is an out after this season. He’s recorded 12 receptions for 150 yards this season with the Browns.

Jeudy Opens up on Trade Rumors

Ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Jeudy’s name has come up in trade rumors.

Jeudy’s name has come up in rumors, as he isn’t being used as much as he wants to. And he admits he’s seen the rumors but is just focused on his game.

“You see it around but you don’t do nothing about it because, you see it but you can’t do anything. But you just continue to do what you are doing every day,” Jeudy said.

When asked if he has talked to GM Andrew Berry about a potential trade, Jeudy had an interesting response.

“No.” He said: “I am gonna keep that—we’re just keeping it day by day. We’re doing it day by day.”

Ultimately, despite being atop the AFC North, Cleveland could be both buyers and sellers at the deadline.