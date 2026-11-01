Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Super Bowl Champ CB Ahead of Deadline

The Cleveland Browns could look to make a move to bolster their defense ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Cleveland has been a major surprise this season, as the Browns are atop the AFC North. With that, Cleveland could look to be active on the trade front to bolster their roster ahead of the deadline.

The Browns are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a massive AFC North showdown.

Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Riq Woolen

The Browns could look to add some help on defense and should look at some cornerback help.

Ahead of the deadline, Browns analyst Dante Walker of FanSided urges the team to acquire Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen.

“Myles Harden, the Browns’ third cornerback, on the other hand, has struggled a bit this season. The Browns’ reserves haven’t been much better,” Walker wrote. “Riq Woolen was a big part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ Super Bowl run last year. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he brings a truly unique build to the position. He would allow defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg to get even more creative with his defensive deployment while also adding insurance against injury for either of the Browns’ top two CBs.

“Woolen is still 27, so if he takes to the scheme in his audition, he could extend his stay in Cleveland. What’s more, adding him early would allow the Browns an exclusive negotiating window ahead of free agency to get a deal done before things get out of control. In Philadelphia, he is on a sinking ship; he might be available for cheap.”

Woolen helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl a year ago and signed just a one-year, $15 million deal with the Eagles this offseason. So, Philadelphia would be wise to get something back for him, and Woolen would be a nice addition to the Browns’ secondary.

Cleveland Expected to be Active Ahead of Deadline

The Browns are looking to be aggressive ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

With the deadline just days away, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Cleveland is expected to be buyers.

“The Browns, suddenly thrust into the ‘buyer’ category, are checking out options for another designated pass-rusher and a blocking tight end,” Breer wrote.

A blocking tight end and a pass rusher make sense. But, the team could also look at cornerback and secondary help to help bolster the defense.