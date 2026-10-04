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Cowboys Announce Final Roster News Before Week 4 vs. Texans

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys
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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys

And now, the Dallas Cowboys are set. On Sunday with 90 minutes to go before the kickoff against the Texans in what is a critical Week 4 battle for both teams–the Cowboys are 1-2 and badly in need of a win and the Texans are 0-3 and need a win in an even worse way–the team announced its official inactives, revealing no new surprises to the 53-man roster that will be available in Houston.

Joey Porter Jr., the newly acquired cornerback who came from the Steelers in a midweek trade, is active, as has been widely reported.

DeMarvion Overshown, the linebacker who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is not. Again, that was expected, too. Backup running back Emari Demercado is again inactive, meaning Tyler Goodson will remain the RB2 behind Javonte Williams.

The full list:

– LB DeMarvion Overshown
– CB Cobie Durant
– CB Caelen Carson
– RB Emari Demercado
– OLB James Houston
– OL Ajani Cornelius
– WR Camden Brown

Cowboys Wary of 0-3 Texans

The Cowboys are coming off an especially difficult Week 3 loss in Rio against the Ravens, a game in which they had the ball on the 2-yard line with a first-and-goal with just seconds to play, but managed to throw three incomplete passes mixed in with a penalty to force the team to take a tying field goal rather than a go-ahead touchdown. That led to a remarkable Ravens comeback on a seven-second scoring drive led by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

It was an especially bitter loss for the Cowboys, who are seeking some redemption against a Texans team that was thought to be a Super Bowl contender but has sputtered out of the gate.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer has come under fire after the Ravens loss, and heaped the blame on himself. But he has a healthy fear of the Texans.

As he said: “Clearly, when you watch them play, they’re not a 0-3 team, hard-pressed to find a better defense. They’re a well-coached team, so they’ll be ready to play at home, so it’s two teams that want to win.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Cowboys Announce Final Roster News Before Week 4 vs. Texans

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