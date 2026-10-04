Cowboys Announce Final Roster News Before Week 4 vs. Texans

And now, the Dallas Cowboys are set. On Sunday with 90 minutes to go before the kickoff against the Texans in what is a critical Week 4 battle for both teams–the Cowboys are 1-2 and badly in need of a win and the Texans are 0-3 and need a win in an even worse way–the team announced its official inactives, revealing no new surprises to the 53-man roster that will be available in Houston.

Joey Porter Jr., the newly acquired cornerback who came from the Steelers in a midweek trade, is active, as has been widely reported.

DeMarvion Overshown, the linebacker who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is not. Again, that was expected, too. Backup running back Emari Demercado is again inactive, meaning Tyler Goodson will remain the RB2 behind Javonte Williams.

The full list:

– LB DeMarvion Overshown

– CB Cobie Durant

– CB Caelen Carson

– RB Emari Demercado

– OLB James Houston

– OL Ajani Cornelius

– WR Camden Brown

Cowboys Wary of 0-3 Texans

The Cowboys are coming off an especially difficult Week 3 loss in Rio against the Ravens, a game in which they had the ball on the 2-yard line with a first-and-goal with just seconds to play, but managed to throw three incomplete passes mixed in with a penalty to force the team to take a tying field goal rather than a go-ahead touchdown. That led to a remarkable Ravens comeback on a seven-second scoring drive led by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

It was an especially bitter loss for the Cowboys, who are seeking some redemption against a Texans team that was thought to be a Super Bowl contender but has sputtered out of the gate.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer has come under fire after the Ravens loss, and heaped the blame on himself. But he has a healthy fear of the Texans.

As he said: “Clearly, when you watch them play, they’re not a 0-3 team, hard-pressed to find a better defense. They’re a well-coached team, so they’ll be ready to play at home, so it’s two teams that want to win.”