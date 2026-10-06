Cowboys Catch Break on Buccaneers Star Before Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of injuries here in the early going on the 2026 NFL season, with much of their secondary beaten up, their best offensive lineman out for four weeks and their oft-injured linebacker already often injured. But as coach Brian Schottenheimer, among others, frequently says, no one cares, move on. You can be absolutely sure that no one in Tampa Bay cares, because their Buccaneers have been even more knocked around by injuries than the Cowboys, and got more bad news this week when coach Todd Bowles announced that star safety Antoine Winfield will miss two-to-four weeks with a rib injury.

The Buccaneers also figure to be without quarterback Baker Mayfield again as he tries to hurry back from a thumb injury. But the team’s season is slipping away, with or without him, as Tampa is now 0-4 heading into Week 5’s game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Cowboys Will Miss 2 of Buccaneers Best Players

The Cowboys could get star left guard Tyler Smith (thumb) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) back this week. Smith has been on the injured reserve list since before the season, and had his practice window opened on Monday. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team would have a better sense of whether the two would play against the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Jalon Daniels is expected to start at quarterback in place of Mayfield. The loss of Winfield, a two-time Pro Bowler, will also hurt the Bucs’ efforts to corral the Cowboys’ receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The full post-practice injury list from the Buccaneers on Monday:

OLB Rueben Bain Jr. — Groin/Shoulder — Full

LB SirVocea Dennis — Ankle/Foot — DNP

TE Ko Kieft — Elbow — Limited

QB Baker Mayfield — Right Thumb — DNP

CB Benjamin Morrison — Quad — DNP

LB Josiah Trotter — Knee — Limited

S Antoine Winfield Jr. — Rib — DNP

And from the Cowboys: