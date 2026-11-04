Brian Schottenheimer Gives Final Verdict on Reason for Cowboys’ Ugly 3-5 Start

The Dallas Cowboys are working to get back on track after their 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas enters Week 9 at 3-5 and has lost three of its last four games. They face the Indianapolis Colts next, which should help them build much-needed momentum.

Before they can even get to that game, though, they have to identify the main problem they are trying to solve. The answer is clear.

Dallas Cowboys’ Reason for Slow Start is Revealed

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media, where he was asked about their effort through the first half of the year. Schottenheimer would not say that was the reason.

“It’s not an effort issue. It’s an execution issue. That starts with me as a head coach,” Schottenheimer said. “I’m responsible for everything that happens here. Our execution has to get cleaner and what we have to do is we have to be able to put some of these close games away that we’ve unfortunately let slip away from us. And that comes down to execution.”

Dallas enters the Colts game as the NFL’s worst defense, allowing 385.4 yards per game, and has the league’s worst rushing defense, allowing 152.8 yards per game. Despite the recent struggles, the offense is still 13th in the NFL in total offense with 342 yards per game.

Cowboys Not Looking to Make Any Changes in 2026

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke about Schottenheimer after the Cardinals game, saying he isn’t looking to make changes.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

Jones doesn’t seem worried about Schottenheimer.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

A win against the Colts will get everyone back on the Cowboys’ side for at least a week. If they lose, though, that will be a different, louder story.