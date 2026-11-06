Brian Schottenheimer Revealed If Cowboys’ Defense Influences His Play Calls

Sitting at 3-5, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t gotten the kind of production on offense and defense they hoped for when the season started.

That was evident in the 33-30 Week 8 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas picked up just 261 yards of offense, while the defense surrendered 467 yards.

One big criticism of the Cowboys in that Cardinals game was their play calling near the end of the game. Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer was called out for being too conservative, which led to the Cardinals scoring the game-tying touchdown to force overtime. Now Schottenheimer is on the defensive with his play-calling.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Play-Calling With Dallas Cowboys

Schottenheimer made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he was asked whether the defense influences his play-calling. He talked about his thought process behind his decisions.

“No, I think at the end of the day, I mean, you’re just feeling the game. You’re going through and you’re feeling the game, but you’re really looking at your play sheet and saying, okay, what gives me the best chance to go score? That’s ultimate at the end of the day. We feel like we can score with anybody in the league and that’s the biggest thing you’re thinking about. Okay, hey, what plays get my players involved? What plays gives us the best chance to execute and go do the things we need to do to score touchdowns? We just kicked too many field goals in the second half against Arizona.”

The Cowboys have lost three of the last four games and currently have the NFL’s worst defense. Their offense still ranks 13th in the league.

Cowboys Still Believe in Brian Schottenheimer

There might be some times with the Cowboys, but the Jones family still believes in Schottenheimer. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said he doesn’t want to make any firings right now.

“I don’t think you fire somebody just to send a message. If it’s something there that you make a change because it’ll make us better in the long haul then you certainly have to take a look at it. … I’m into making changes when it makes you better.”

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke after the Cardinals loss about Schottenheimer. Jones mentioned he wasn’t worried about him.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

The Cowboys will try to get things back on track against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Schottenheimer and company have to win that game.