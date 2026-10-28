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Brian Schottenheimer Revealed Why He Was Short With Reporters After Cowboys Win

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

When the Dallas Cowboys really needed a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, they got it with a 38-21 blowout win on the road.

It was an impressive overall performance that delivered the best of both worlds on offense and defense in the second half. Dallas rattled off the final 18 points, and the Cowboys’ defense shut out the Eagles after their second-half opening-drive touchdown.

One noticeable thing after the Cowboys’ win was how short head coach Brian Schottenheimer was with his answers during his press conference. It only lasted four minutes and featured Schottenheimer giving short answers before leaving. Many wondered whether he was upset with reporters and writers over what was being said about him, but only he can answer that.

Brian Schottenheimer Explains Short Answers After Dallas Cowboys Win

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys calls for a time out against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Schottenheimer asked whether what was being written about him bothered him, as that was why he was short with his answers after the game. The Cowboys head coach made it clear that he ignores the outside noise.

“No, I’ll be honest I really do a good job of blocking you guys out. It was a big game for us. We’re motivated as a football team, I’m motivated as a head coach to get our guys playing to the standard that I know they’re capable of playing. Intense game against a real rival. But no, at the end of the day, in this business you get paid to deal with the criticism and things that come with the job … I mean, remember you’re talking to a guy that grew up for 25 years in a household with a head coach in the NFL. So, no, it was more just my focus was getting the team to be focused and motivated. And I think you saw that last night, so I’m proud of our group.”

The win put Dallas at 3-4 and snapped a two-game losing streak. They also moved up to second in the NFC East standings, about two games behind the New York Giants, who are 4-2-1.

Cowboys Looking to Keep Good Times Rolling in Week 8

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
GettyFRISCO, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys gives instruction during practice at The Star in Frisco on August 25, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Dallas is back in action for Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are coming off a Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but lost to the Denver Broncos last week.

These games matter more to the Cowboys than ever. Their season is off life support for now, and they can focus on picking up wins to catch up to the Giants.

Arizona gives them a good chance to get a win that they need. Despite the Cardinals being well below .500, the Cowboys still can’t sleep on them and need to take care of business.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Revealed Why He Was Short With Reporters After Cowboys Win

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