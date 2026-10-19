Cowboys Struggling for Answers on Prized Rookie

Like most of the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason defensive transformation, No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs has been something of a disappointment thus far in his NFL career. There’s no doubt that Downs can play and will have a role in the league for a long time. But he has not been the instant-impact player many projected him to be coming out of Ohio State.

If there was a negative mark against him as he entered the draft, it was that Downs appeared to be stuck between being a slot corner because of his ability to hunt the ball at the line, and a true safety because he is not great in coverage. As his NFL.com scouting report noted, “He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back.”

Cowboys Unsure ‘Where to Play Him’

Well, through six games of his NFL career, Downs has bounced between those roles, in part because of the injuries in the safety room. But for the Cowboys, the problem with having him exclusively in the slot corner role is that Downs has shown some struggles with guarding NFL-level pass-catchers. In fact, he has been targeted 17 time sin coverage, and has allowed 16 receptions.

That includes 6-for-6 for the Packers when attacking Downs in Sunday night’s loss. This is a concern.

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus, speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas after the game, raised the issue: “I don’t know where to play him. I really don’t, I don’t know where to play him now. He had a blitz and he got home, ball gets out, stuff like that. I don’t know now. I am at a loss because teams have found a way to throw the ball at him. And they’ve had some success.”

Caleb Downs: Nickel? Safety?

Broaddus continued, explaining that the Cowboys could make some adjustments when everyone is healthy, including cornerback Cobie Durant. But as things stand, Downs is still figuring out where he belongs in this defense.

He said: “My hope is that you can play him with Durant playing in the nickel and have him split some time. But him playing full-time nickel right now, it’s—guys who are a little shifty, guys who can separate, he is just not a natural corner playing that way.

“It’s more than a learning curve right now. He has played six games. I don’t know where he needs to play right now. And I am one of these guys that absolutely loves the player, I loved him coming out of Ohio State. I think what’s happening right now is they are asking him to do something he does not need to be doing full-time and that’s playing slot.”