CeeDee Lamb Sent Clear Message to Cowboys After Miscues in Week 9 Win

While it may not have been their prettiest performance, the Dallas Cowboys got back on track with a 27-23 Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys’ offense finally got rolling after a few quiet weeks, posting a season-high 504 yards. Dallas’ defense also played well, allowing 271 yards and two interceptions, including rookie Caleb Downs’ game-winning pick.

One of the stars of the game was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had 1o receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown. Even with the big stats, Lamb left plenty of meat on the table and made sure his team knew he wasn’t going to let that slide.

Dallas Cowboys Share CeeDee Lamb’s Message After His Mistakes

Two key moments in the game could have been big plays for the Cowboys’ offense. He had two receptions called back: one for pass interference, and the other because he didn’t get his second foot inbounds for a touchdown.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott shared their conversations with Lamb. The star receiver told them he would make up for his mistakes.

“He said, ‘Hey, I owe you one,’” Brian Schottenheimer said. “I said, ‘You don’t owe me anything, dude.’ Great player, great effort. Said Dak Prescott: CeeDee after the game tells me, ‘I owe you about 60 yards in a touchdown.’ And that’s the standard that he sets for himself, that we have and the expectations.”

Lamb has been poised to have the best season of his career with the Cowboys. He has caught 70 passes for 904 yards and 7 touchdowns in nine games.

Cowboys Got Plenty Going for Them After Big Week 9 Win

This was a critical game for the Cowboys. They are trying to keep pace in the NFC East and the playoffs. That win put them at 4-5 and in a much better position than after last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Plenty still needs to be decided at the trade deadline and on where the team goes from here. It feels as though the Cowboys are in a really good spot with the roster and the team.

Prescott was asked about the roster after the game and whether they are built for the playoffs. The franchise quarterback has a lot of confidence in his team.

“Yeah, I do,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If you can always add, go do it. … But (the front office has) done a hell of a job with the team they’ve put together. It’s on us now, period.”

Dallas will be tested in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. That could be a statement win if they can get it.