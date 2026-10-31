Eagles’ Jalen Carter Hit With NFL Fine After Heated Altercation With Cowboys TE

The Dallas Cowboys left Philadelphia on Monday night with a 38-21 win, and the NFL made sure Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter pays for what he did to one of their tight ends.

The league fined Carter $12,537 for striking Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford during the third quarter of Monday’s game, according to the NFL’s Week 7 accountability report released on Saturday.

That’s more than the Cowboys’ two fines from the game combined. The league also docked linebacker Shemar James $6,171 for a hit on a defenseless player and rookie defensive tackle L.T. Overton $6,013 for a hit on Eagles QB Tanner McKee.

Brevyn Spann-Ford Took 2 Unnecessary Shots From Carter

The incident came with the Cowboys trailing 21-20 late in the third quarter.

Spann-Ford was tasked with blocking Carter on a Javonte Williams run. However, the two kept going after the whistle, and Carter struck Spann-Ford in the face before following it up with another shot to his neck.

Carter wasn’t flagged, but former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman caught it right away on the “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“Here’s Jalen Carter taking a shot at Brevyn Spann-Ford — a couple (of shots),” Aikman said. “He’ll be hearing from the league.”

The Cowboys made sure Carter’s antics didn’t go unanswered. A few plays later, Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 16-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone, then ran in the 2-point conversion himself to give Dallas a 28-21 lead it never gave back.

Jalen Carter Has a History With the Cowboys

Cowboys fans likely aren’t surprised to see Carter’s name pop up on the fines list after a game against Dallas.

Carter was ejected just seconds into last season’s opener after spitting on Prescott, which cost him $57,222. The league counted the ejection as a one-game suspension since it happened on the first play.

Monday’s fine is the sixth of Carter’s career. It’s also the latest chapter in a rivalry that’s gotten personal for the Eagles’ star defensive tackle.

However, the Cowboys got the best of Carter and the Eagles this time. Williams ran for a career-high 155 yards. It was the first 150-yard rushing game by a Dallas player since Ezekiel Elliott in 2018. Prescott threw three touchdowns — two of them to Lamb — as the Cowboys handed the Eagles their fifth straight loss.

“Come out, get a division win on the road in a hostile environment right before we get to go home for a couple of weeks, I think it was massive,” Prescott said after the game.

It was. The win snapped a two-game skid and improved the Cowboys to 3-4, keeping them right in the thick of a wide-open NFC East race.