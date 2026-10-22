Cowboys Give Joey Porter Jr. Injury Update

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news on Thursday at practice at The Star when coach Brian Schottenheimer went through the current update of the team’s injury status. While the team is inching closer to getting cornerback Cobie Durant back on the field after a hamstring injury, as well as DeMarvion Overshown set to return from his hamstring injury, the most comforting news had to be that corner Joey Porter Jr. will be back and practicing after a pesky ankle injury.

Porter Jr. has been the team’s best cover corner in just two games since he arrived in a trade with the Steelers. Dallas has one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, so getting Porter back and healthy will be critical to trying to turnaround the 2-4 record the team has assembled so far. Porter has two passes defensed this year for the Cowboys, and has not allowed a completion in the four times he has been targeted this season.

From The Athletic’s Jon Machota: “Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said DeMarvion Overshown and Cobie Durant are expected to practice today. The return window has been opened for Marist Liufau.

Liufau was put on the injured reserve at the end of training camp. With the practice window open, he Cowboys have three weeks to either move him to the roster or keep him on season-ending IR.