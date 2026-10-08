Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Unloads on Radio Host Over ‘Ridiculous’ Cheating Defense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, is firing back at radio host Craig Carton after he made comments about their breakup and allegations of infidelity.

Ramos, who shares two daughters with Prescott, responded after Carton discussed the former couple’s relationship on a recent episode of “The Craig Carton Show.” The OutKick host addressed Ramos’ previous social media comments suggesting that Prescott had repeatedly cheated during their relationship.

Carton also weighed in on Ramos’ recent response to pregnancy speculation, which she dismissed by saying she had been eating well and was happier following the split.

During his discussion, Carton suggested Ramos should have expected infidelity because Prescott is the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

“Like, sweetheart, I think it sucks that you fell in love and didn’t see the writing on the wall,” Carton said. “You’re dating the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s his job to cheat on you.”

“You’re not dating a firefighter. You’re not dating a plumber. You’re dating the most popular guy in the state of Texas,” he added.

Ramos did not agree with Carton’s assessment and responded directly to the radio personality.

Sarah Jane Ramos Calls Out Craig Carton Over Dak Prescott Cheating Comments

Ramos took issue with Carton’s suggestion that Prescott’s fame and financial success should change expectations about faithfulness in a relationship.

“Craig, please!” Ramos wrote. “Your take was so mean and ridiculous. $350 million doesn’t give you a pass on cheating. You’re either a weak man or you’re not. Get the heck out of here with that nonsense.”

She continued with another pointed statement about infidelity.

“Ugly and weak people cheat because they don’t know what to do with the attention,” Ramos wrote. “Period. The end.”

Ramos also addressed the possibility of appearing on Carton’s show to discuss the situation further.

“You really want me on your show roasting you? I think not,” she responded.

Her comments follow several weeks of renewed public attention surrounding her split from Prescott, whom she was scheduled to marry in Italy before their engagement ended in March.

Prescott has not publicly confirmed Ramos’ allegations of infidelity.

Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Previously Addressed Cheating Allegations and Pregnancy Rumors

The latest exchange follows Ramos’s September response to speculation that she was expecting another child.

In an Instagram comment reported by People, Ramos denied the rumors, saying she was “just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!”

She then made a statement that appeared to reference her previous relationship.

“That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” Ramos wrote.

However, a source close to Ramos later told People that she did not intend to publicly attack Prescott.

The source said Ramos “genuinely did not intend to attack Dak with her comment at all.”

Instead, the source explained that Ramos was “finally standing up for herself after months of feeling like she had stayed quiet while a narrative about her became accepted as fact.”

The source also emphasized that Ramos and Prescott remain co-parents.

“Sarah Jane also wants it understood that she and Dak are friends. They share two beautiful children and they have a tremendous amount of history,” the source told People.

According to the source, Ramos “still has a lot of love” for Prescott despite their separation.

Dak Prescott Previously Addressed ‘False Narratives’ Surrounding Split

Prescott and Ramos ended their engagement in March, approximately one month before their planned wedding in Italy.

The former couple shares two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 9 months.

Following their breakup, a representative for Ramos told People that both parties were devastated by the decision.

“They’re both heartbroken that they’re not getting married,” the representative said.

The representative also disputed reports suggesting that a major argument had caused the breakup.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision,” the representative explained.

Prescott addressed the situation publicly in August during an interview with The Dallas Morning News.

“There were a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides,” Prescott said.

The 33-year-old Cowboys quarterback also emphasized that his priority remained his children.

“Yeah, it was an unfortunate situation for obviously everybody. More importantly, the kids. And so for me, it’s just about making sure I’m there in every which way for them.”