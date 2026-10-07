Dak Prescott’s Strong Message to C.J. Stroud After Cowboys Win vs. Texans Goes Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a thrilling 34-30 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 4, which was a much-needed result after they threw away a win the week before against the Baltimore Ravens. Star quarterback Dak Prescott managed to outduel C.J. Stroud on the other side of the ball, as he led a game-winning touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter that ensured the Cowboys would avoid falling to 1-3 on the season.

While Dallas was able to push its record back up to the .500 mark, this game continued a tough start to the season for Houston, as it remained winless through its first four games. After the game, Prescott sent a strong message to Stroud that has ended up going viral on social media ahead of Week 5.

Dak Prescott Keeps it Real With C.J. Stroud

Play

Through four games, the Cowboys appear to be very similar to the team they were last year, which isn’t necessarily a surprise. Prescott and the offense are going to be heavily relied upon to bail out a lackluster defense, which struggled to slow down the Texans, even with new star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. making his debut for the team.

While the offense was great for Dallas in 2025, Prescott wasn’t always able to bail the defense out. So far this season, though, he has done more than his fair share when it comes to at least putting his team in position to win games. Prescott has completed 70% of his passes for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns to just one interception, so he is clearly operating at a high level right now.

You can say the same thing for Stroud (93/151, 1,141 YDS, 5 TD, 0 INT), as he desperately needed to have some strong performances after collapsing in the playoffs last year. The wins simply have not materialized for Stroud (thanks in large part to a struggling defense), which led to Prescott giving him some words of encouragement after their battle in Week 4.

“Just shake it off. Go get some wins, bro. Get some wins going, brother,” Prescott said to Stroud.

Cowboys Looking to Keep Up the Positive Momentum in Week 5

Getty Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys

Every quarterback goes through stretches where it feels like they can’t win a game, no matter what they do on the field. That’s how things are going for Stroud, and if there’s a guy who knows what it feels like to be in hot water with his fanbase for his struggles, it’s Prescott. The Texans aren’t exactly playing bad football, so there’s a good chance the wins will start coming for the team soon.

Of course, the Cowboys are more focused on their own schedule, which will see them return to action on a short week for a Thursday Night Football clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Similar to Houston, Tampa Bay has yet to win a game this season, but with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels set to start at quarterback, this is a game Dallas should be heavily favored to win. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the Cowboys looking to earn their third win of the year.