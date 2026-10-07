Cowboys Dealt Much-Needed News Days Before Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ path to potentially winning the NFC East just got a little easier ahead of Week 5. As the Cowboys prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, one of the team’s NFC East rivals was dealt a blow.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off squandering a 20-10 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Now, the Eagles will be without one of the team’s stars.

Standout left tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement, leaving the Eagles short-handed on the offensive line. Johnson started three games for the Eagles this season before calling it a career.

“I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season,” Johnson explained in his October 6, retirement announcement posted on Instagram. “But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed.

“Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it’s time to say goodbye to football,” Johnson added.

“At this time, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from the National Football League.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors as the Eagles now have a major hole to fill.

The Cowboys’ Path to Winning the NFC East Just Got More Viable Amid Eagles’ Woes

Johnson is a 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time Super Bowl champion. The NFC East already looked ripe for the taking, but the Cowboys’ path to potentially winning the division just got a bit more manageable.

Ahead of Week 5, the New York Giants sit atop the NFC East at 3-1. The Cowboys and Eagles are both tied for second at 2-2, while the Washington Commanders have struggled at 1-3.

The Cowboys and Eagles have two upcoming matchups over the next two months. Philadelphia hosts Dallas for the first rivalry clash of the season on October 26.

Additionally, the two teams square off at AT&T Stadium on November 26.

The Cowboys Have ‘Absolutely Not’ Done Enough to Start NFL Season, Says Dak Prescott

It is worth noting that the Cowboys have their own issues to work through, no matter the NFC East path. Dallas’ defense and special teams play are both works in progress.

As for the offense, Dak Prescott believes the offense also has room to grow. Prescott also emphasized that the quarterback is just fine after sustaining a minor hand injury during the team’s win against the Houston Texans in Week 4.

“We’re four games in. I think we can get better,” Prescott explained, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “Am I complacent with what we’ve done? Absolutely not.

“Do I think what we’ve done is enough? Absolutely not. Do I still believe that that’s who we are and that’s who we’re going to be? Damn right,” Prescott added.

“I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it. I can pretty firmly say you won’t catch me saying I regret anything.”

The Cowboys are sizable 8.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers in the NFL odds, per DraftKings.