Cowboys Get Worrying Update on DaRon Bland Ahead of Week 6

Even though it was just an eight-point loss that they had an opportunity to win until the very end, the Dallas Cowboys‘ defeat to the Jalon Daniels-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to easily be the team’s worst outing of the season to date.

The secondary – which has faced substantial injuries just a month into the season, with safeties Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson and Markquese Bell, in addition to cornerback Cobie Durant; who started the year as a starter – in particular being questionable after letting the UDFA Daniels go 19/25 for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Secondary woes could be continuing for the Cowboys, as The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported on Monday Oct. 12 that DaRon Bland was not seen at the portion of practice available to the media.

Daron Bland Not Seen at Practice on Monday by Reporters

“Cowboys starting CB DaRon Bland not at the portion of today’s practice open to reporters”, Machota wrote on X.

The good news was that recent acquisition from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joey Porter Jr.; who missed Thursday’s game with illness; was seen practicing, as was left tackle Tyler Guyton after he suffered a back injury on Oct. 8.

There have not been further details emerging as to the reason behind Bland’s absence.

Bland has played all five games this season so far. In fact, he’s played every defensive snap in all but one game in 2026; the 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders, where he still played 94%.

Should Fans Be Worried About Bland Missing From Practice?

Certainly not being available at practice is not a good sign, and should be a cause for concern for the team and the fans, but it does immediately point to a doomsday scenario. He may have missed the practice for personal reasons, or a small but unserious injury that just required a day or two’s rest.

The more concerning side would be the fact that Bland has dealt with foot injuries in each of the past two seasons, having missed 15 games in 2024 and 2025 combined. A recurrence of that for the former one-time first-team All-Pro would certainly be a major worry for the team.

But for now, the wait ensues for further updates on the 27-year old’s situation.