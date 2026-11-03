Cowboys Get Double Dose of Bad Injury News on 1st-Round Picks

The Dallas Cowboys landed a pair of 1st-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and used both on defense — safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

They may not be able to use either one of them in games for the immediate future, if not longer.

“Cowboys DBs PJ Locke and Caleb Downs are both in the concussion protocol,” Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence is potentially out multiple weeks, according to Brian Schottenheimer.”

Lawrence is dealing with an ankle issue.

“Breaking: Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs is in concussion protocol, coach Brian Schottenheimer announced,” NFL on ESPN wrote on its official X account.

“Caleb Downs and PJ Locke are both in concussion protocol,” Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on his official X account. “Malachi Lawrence has an ankle injury ‘that might be a little bit longer’ per Brian Schottenheimer — sounds like the Cowboys rookie might miss some time: ‘it could be a few weeks’ … testing on the injury will continue.”

Caleb Downs: Rough Day in Loss to Cardinals

Downs’ rookie season has been a trial by fire that may have reached its hottest point in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Two moments regarding Downs went viral against the Cowboys — one where NFL All-Pro tight end Trey McBride mocked Downs after catching a pass over him.

“You’re a first-rounder?!” McBride screams at Downs. “First round for what?! For what?!”

The second moment could very well be what landed Downs in concussion protocol – he was on the receiving end of a pair of devastating downfield blocks by Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt on a 62-yard touchdown run by Tyler Allgeier.

Froholdt, 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, slams Downs, 6-foot and 206 pounds, into the turf as he runs ahead of Allgeier, bouncing him off the ground only for Downs to get up, recover for a split second, then receive an even bigger dose of what Froholdt has to offer by slamming him into the ground for a second consecutive time.

“Seeing this live was something,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on X. “Caleb Downs didn’t finish game because of a concussion.”

“Caleb Downs being dribbled like a basketball down the field,” Polymarket Football wrote on X.

Malachi Lawrence Off to Slow Start

While the Cowboys have increased Lawrence’s usage over the last month, he’s found it harder to get on the field than Downs, who has started all 8 games.

Playing behind a group of veterans that includes Rashan Gary and Von Miller — not to mention 2nd-year edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku — Lawrence has 13 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL, and 3 QB hits in the his first eight games.