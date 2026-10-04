Cowboys Ex-Star Taking Aim at Dak Prescott for Texans

It was only a little more than a year ago that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney made his debut for the Dallas Cowboys, after signing with the team to bolster the pass rush. This Sunday in Week 4, he is expected back on the same field as the Cowboys, but this time as a member of the Houston Texans, the team he signed with after sitting out most of training camp and choosing to go back to Houston, the team that made him the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in 2014.

Clowney made his debut in Week 1, but injured his knee. He is expected back in Week 4.

Clowney was the Cowboys’ top pass-rusher in 2025, and indicated multiple times throughout the season that he would like to come back and play in Dallas again in 2026. Indeed, the Cowboys indicated they’d like to have Clowney back–especially quarterback Dak Prescott–but after changing defensive coordinators from Matt Eberflus to Christian Parker, the team’s stance changed, and the Cowboys did not express interest in Clowney in free agency.

Dak Prescott: Cowboys Were ‘Fortunate to Have Him’

In December of last year, Prescott was asked about the Cowboys keeping Clowney going forward. He had 8.5 sacks for a pass rush that was otherwise anemic when it came to getting to the quarterback. Said Prescott: “Yeah, he’s the man. We’re fortunate to have him. He’s one of those guys that we’ve got to figure out a way to keep.”

The feeling was mutual. Heading into the game against the Cowboys, Clowney said he is taking aim at Prescott, though out of respect for him.

Said Clowney, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Dak, I think he’s a hell of a quarterback,” Clowney said. “We’ll be ready to go. I’m just looking for an opportunity to compete against that guy.”

Jadeveon Clowney With Much to Prove

Clowney, at age 33 and in his 13th year, said that he is still seeking respect around the league, something he noted while playing for the Cowboys, too.

“That’s the goal,” Clowney said. “That’s what I’ve been working for. I’ve got a lot of work to do. Not just to have one good game, but a lot of good games. I still got stuff to prove to people. I know people have a lot to say. I’m going to continue to pick up where I left off. …

“Obviously, I’ve got a lot left in the tank. Make sure it looks the same as it did when they was out here. Let’s continue to get after the quarterback and do my job.”