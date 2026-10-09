Calls Mount for Cowboys to Cut Ties With Pro Bowler

There was a time, of course, when Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was shaping up to be among the best in the game at his position. Pro Football Focus ranked him as a Top 10 tight end in 2023, and he earned an NFL Pro Bowl spot that season. He was selected as a Pro Bowler again in 2025 because of his 82 catches and eight touchdowns, though most Cowboys fans would have said his play overall slipped despite his big numbers.

Heading into Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, it looked like making a Pro Bowl was the least of Ferguson’s worries. He’d struggled badly in the first four weeks of the season, and his blocking had been especially highlighted as atrocious. But in Week 5, Ferguson looked like a guy who could neither catch nor block, and thus made it difficult to see what benefit he was bringing the Cowboys at tight end.

By the end of the night, Ferguson did not have many supporters left. He muffed an easy catch from Dak Prescott that would have given the Cowboys a first down near the Bucs’ 10-yard line, and muffed it so badly that the ball went high into the air and was intercepted by Alex Anzalone, ending the Cowboys’ comeback attempt and sealing the 24-16 loss.

Cowboys Media Wants Him Out

The reaction from Cowboys media members, analysts and observers was swift and harsh–but probably warranted. Have a look …

Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas: “Jake Freaking Ferguson Way more letdown than success Replace him”

Another denizen of 105.3 The Fan, Alec Medford: “Time to say goodbye to Jake Ferguson. He adds nothing to this offense that BSF can’t.”

And “Dallas Sports Girlie” Lynzie Kate was blunt: “I want Jake Ferguson off my team and I don’t even want him selling vehicles, I want him UNEMPLOYED!!!!!!!”

From “Locked on Cowboys” host Marcus Mosher: “It’s time to cut Jake Ferguson.”

That was, generally, the tenor. The Cowboys have Brevyn Spann-Ford. It’s probably time to give him the starting job.

Dak Prescott Backs Jake Ferguson

After the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did attempt to defend Ferguson. But maybe that is the problem with this team–there is too much acceptance of softness, too much hugging and loving, and not enough knocking of heads after big mistakes.

Here’s Prescott, for better or worse: “To Jake, it’s just unfortunate. He makes those plays and for him not to, and then that turned into a turnover in such a critical moment. I know he’s beating himself up. So for me, it’s just support him, make sure he knows how much I believe in him and love him and can only imagine… I know how I feel, so I can only imagine how he feels.”