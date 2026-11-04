Jerry Jones Assigns Blame for Cowboys’ Ugly Week 8 Collapse Against Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are in a mess after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 33-30 in overtime.

Plenty of blame went around for the loss, including the offense’s struggle to move the ball downfield in the second half. Dallas’ defense failed them, allowing 467 yards, including over 200 on the ground, despite Arizona being down two running backs and benching their starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett.

Sitting at 3-5, the Cowboys are now in desperation mode to win games. They first have to find answers to what is wrong with them. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has some thoughts on that subject.

Jerry Jones on Dallas Cowboys’ Struggles in Week 8

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he discussed the defense’s performance in the Cardinals game. He made sure that the offense got just as much blame for what happened.

“We had a letdown there in the game Sunday. The plan is dependent upon that offense carrying us when we have weakness in the defense as we evolve going forward.”

The Cowboys finished with just 261 total yards of offense. They also converted only 6 of 16 third downs and struggled in the running game, totaling 93 yards on 24 carries for an average of just 2.4 yards per carry.

Cowboys Trying to Get Things Right in Week 9

This has already been a busy week for everyone, with many calls for changes. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker have taken the heat for many of the team’s issues.

Jones spoke about Schottenheimer after the Cardinals game, saying he isn’t looking to make changes.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

Jones responded to a question about whether he is worried about Schottenheimer.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

There has been talk about quarterback Dak Prescott and whether he is playing through his hand injury. Prescott’s performance has not been the same since that injury over the last few weeks.

Dallas has so many issues to deal with right now that everyone just wants the answers. Over the next few days, fans will see how they respond.