Jerry Jones Doesn’t Hold Back on Cowboys Defense Amid Calls for Coaching Changes

The Dallas Cowboys defense had a potential get-right game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. The Buccaneers entered the matchup in Dallas 0-4 and set to start undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels behind center.

But Daniels played well, and the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys defense. Behind the ground game, Tampa Bay knocked off Dallas 24-16.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in the team, particularly defensive coordinator Christian Parker, immediately after the loss Thursday night. On Friday morning, though, Jones was more frank with criticism for his defense.

“Surprising isn’t even a big enough word,” Jones said of the defense’s poor performance to begin the season on 105.3 The Fan, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s mind boggling looking at the stats of our last five games.”

Pressure Mounting on Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

Getty Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is facing significant criticism after the team’s latest loss in Week 5.

That Jones remark on the radio should put Parker further front and center in terms of his job security. Parker is in his first season as Cowboys defensive coordinator. His arrival was a major reason why Dallas had such optimism with its defense entering the 2026 season.

But instead of improving, the Cowboys defense looks very similar to what they were last season.

On social media, Parker faced significant criticism after Thursday’s loss. When asked about his specific confidence in the defensive coordinator after the game, Jones expressed he still believed in Parker.

“I do. Yes, I do,” Jones said. “He’s sitting there taking it on the shoulders, which goes with the territory, but I feel that he’s competent, and the things that he’s trying to do, I’m going to say it one more time: The thing that probably bothers me the most tonight is how they ran between the tackles so to speak and we’re able to have that running game up in there, where we have a lot of strength. That’s something that we’ve got to really look at and will,” Jones said Thursday night.

On Friday, multiple pundits placed Parker firmly on the hot seat after the Cowboys loss. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox didn’t argued in favor of Dallas firing Parker but urged the Cowboys to add another defensive assistant to help the DC.

“No one should be surprised if they look to give Parker a helping hand. However, they could look to add a veteran coach in an advisory role or consider giving more play-calling input to another defensive coach,” wrote Knox.

What Brian Schottenheimer Said About Potential Staff Changes

Getty Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t rule out personnel changes.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t specifically address Parker in his postgame press conference Thursday night. But the head coach didn’t rule out changes to the coaching staff.

“I’m going to look at everything,” Schottenheimer said. “I’ll spend countless hours trying to figure it out and getting a chance to step back, look at these five games, and see what we need to improve.

“I think we evaluate everything, but at the end of the day, we’re five games in. I am disappointed in the way we performed this evening as a football team, and that’s just going to be one part of the process.”

Schottenheimer could evaluate his defense and elect to add an assistant. The head coach didn’t rule out that possibility either.

Such a move, though, would be more unexpected. It’s more likely the Cowboys make an addition by subtraction on their defensive staff.

The Cowboys entered Week 5 ranked 30th in yards allowed and 28th in scoring defense. Against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys allowed 419 yards, including 241 on the ground, and 24 points.