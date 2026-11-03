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Jerry Jones Sent Loud George Pickens Message to Cowboys Before Colts Game

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George Pickens
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of eyes on them after their overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas has dropped to 3-5 this season and has lost three of the last four games. The offense has gotten most of the focus because of their struggles. They finished with under 300 yards and struggled at wide receiver.

One conversation that keeps coming up is what is going on with wide receiver George Pickens. With fewer snaps, some believe Pickens might be traded. The Cowboys’ owner doesn’t sound like he wants to trade Pickens after his latest message to the team.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. He discussed Pickens’ decline in snaps over the last two weeks and made it clear what he wants for his star receiver.

“He needs the ball coming his way more,” Jones said via Forth Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “What can we do different that we didn’t do the other day? Get the ball in that direction more, and we pressed that.”

This season, Pickens has caught 39 passes for 533 yards and 2 touchdowns, as he averages 13.7 yards per reception. Last year, he had a career season with 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Can Cowboys Get George Pickens More Involved or Trade Him?

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Cowboys will need Pickens to step up and play well if they want to turn the season around. Pickens has gotten some bad looks after he left the Cardinals game late and was questioned about his effort.

Several trade ideas have surfaced for Pickens, including CBS Sports pitching an interesting move to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Jerry Jones has shown he doesn’t care about sending a young star player to a non-divisional rival: he traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The pairing of the 49ers and Pickens makes too much sense,” wrote Garrett Podell.

“San Francisco is the NFC’s top seed through the first eight weeks of the season, and they have $34.98 million in cap space, the third most in the entire league, per OverTheCap.com. There are no financial barriers to this deal.

“Plus, they have a glaring need for Pickens given all their wide receiver injuries. Both Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) were ruled out of their last game played in Week 7. Three wide receivers are on their injured reserve list.”

Still, every move that the Cowboys have made shows that they want to find different ways to win. They are all in on making the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Pickens will be a key part of that. The Cowboys can’t afford to let Pickens go and struggle on the field.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Jerry Jones Sent Loud George Pickens Message to Cowboys Before Colts Game

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