Ex-Cowboys Joe Milton Gets Huge Starting Update – Report

Aformer member of the Dallas Cowboys is set to make his first ever NFL start in his third season in the NFL.

Former Cowboys QB Joe Milton, whom the team traded a fifth round pick for back in April 2025 before releasing him 16 months later back in August, will start for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday after the team benched incumbent QB1 Tanner McKee.

Eagles Name Ex- Cowboys Joe Milton as Starting QB

“A QB change in Philadelphia: the Eagles are naming Joe Milton their starting QB and benching Tanner McKee for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants“, Schefter co-reported with colleague Mike Garafolo on Wednesday.

This aligns with earlier reports from last Sunday night after the loss to the Washington Commanders in prime time that changes would be afoot.

McKee – despite having long been an Eagles fan favorite; although much of the hype cooled after seeing his performance in Week 18 last season, where ironically he also lost to the Commanders – has not managed to get much going in the passing offense since taking over from Jalen Hurts, who will miss the rest of the season with a blood clot that spread to his lungs.

Joe Milton Given Opportunity to Prove Himself as Starter

Milton showed out back on the final day of the 2024 season, the game that no doubt inspirted the trade to Dallas in the first place. But his subsequent performances in 2025 showed little evidence that the third-year man is ready to be a starter in the league.

At this point, the Eagles have little left to lose sitting at 2-6 and more-or-less out of realistic playoff contention.

Despite his flaws, the former Tennessee big-armed standout is one of the highest ceiling-ed young quarterback prospects around the league. Giving him a chance to see what he can without the pressure of needing to win immediately could potentially yield some strong results for the Eagles.