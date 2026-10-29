Cowboys Get Major Caleb Downs Update Amid Injury Concern

Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs landed on the injury report with an ankle issue, though the team does not expect the problem to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Downs, selected 11th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has played in every game this season. He has lined up as a traditional safety and in the nickel, where he has covered slot receivers.

Entering Week 8, Downs has 48 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

On Thursday, he was seen working with team trainer Britt Brown. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown worked with the trainers alongside him.

“Cowboys S Caleb Downs popped up on the injury report (ankle). He worked alongside DeMarvion Overshown with Britt Brown,” Joseph Hoyt reported.

Caleb Downs Limited but Expected to Play for Cowboys

The Cowboys do not appear overly concerned. Todd Archer reported that the team does not believe Downs will be impacted for the Sunday matchup with Arizona.

Downs was a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. The ankle injury is believed to have occurred during the Cowboys’ Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer had described several player issues earlier in the week as minor, with no game designations issued at that point.

Overshown’s work with the trainers is viewed as largely precautionary. He suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants but returned in Week 7 against Philadelphia. In that game, he recorded five tackles, one pass deflection and an interception.

Backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker is dealing with a groin injury and did not practice on Thursday.

Positive Updates on Defensive Front

The Cowboys received better news on other fronts. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard is returning to practice after his 21-day window was opened. Bullard has been on injured reserve since a calf injury in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The open window gives Dallas three weeks to practice him before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or move him to season-ending injured reserve.

Practice windows were also opened last week for safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Marist Liufau. There is additional optimism that safety Jalen Thompson could return to the practice field.

Other players limited on Wednesday included defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is managing a hamstring injury, and wide receiver George Pickens, who is dealing with shoulder and hamstring issues.

Locke and Liufau were full participants as they work through their respective return-to-practice windows.

The Cowboys host the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.