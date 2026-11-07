Cowboys Urged to Make Major Move on $92 Million Bust

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that they’ve taken a step toward cleaning up their secondary, which has been wretched for the past two seasons, by bringing in new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and playing him as much as his injured ankle will allow. The problem with that scenario, though, is that Porter can only cover one player at a time. NFL teams that line up against the Cowboys don’t throw his way all that much–he has been targeted 10 times this season–and would much prefer to attack his boundary bookend, DaRon Bland.

Bland has been targeted 43 times this year, and has let up 27 catches and three touchdowns. Quarterbacks have a 114.5 rating when throwing at him, as opposed to 39.6 when going Porter’s way. Adding Porter helps the Cowboys, but as long as Bland is guarding the boundary, the secondary will have a hole.

DaRon Bland Looks Unplayable

According to Cody Alexander of Match Quarters, which does NFL defensive study work, the Cowboys need a change when it comes to Bland. The Cowboys have long weighed playing Bland, at his size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) and without great speed, more at nickel corner, which was the original plan with him. But his All-Pro season in 2023, when he recorded nine interceptions and ran five back for touchdowns saw him moved to the outside, and the $92 million contract he was given was for him to be a shutdown corner, not a nickel back.

But persistent foot injuries have sapped Bland. The Cowboys just are not recognizing it.

Said Alexander: “I think that he probably at this point, probably needs to move inside. I think that there are times when I watch on film that he’s either not engaged in the game, doesn’t know the scenario or is ‘just doing my job.’ I think we’ve seen this over the last couple of years—and look, injuries, I get. But whether they’ve taken a toll on him athletically or not, he is just not somebody you want to (have) as a starting corner in the league.”

Cowboys Should Make a Change

Moving Bland inside would probably put him in a better position to succeed. Whether it would help the defense, though, is another story. The Cowboys have already determined that the best way to use Caleb Downs–who has struggled in coverage–is at nickel back rather than safety. It is not a premium enough position to have one of the highest paid players on the team and the No. 11 overall pick sharing time.

It would allow the Cowboys to do what they probably should do whether Bland goes to nickel or goes to the bench–start Cobie Durant. He’s battled a hamstring injury this season, and he might not be up for a full starting role, but he can’t be worse than Bland has been.

The Cowboys’ big payout to Bland probably means they’ll stick with him. But it’s a mistake.