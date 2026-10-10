Ex-NFL Head Coach Dropped a Christian Parker Truth Bomb After Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys have gone through the wringer defensively over the last five games.

Over the last five games, the Cowboys’ defense has allowed at least 375 yards in each. That is tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history and the longest in franchise history.

All the blame for the recent defensive struggles has been on Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is in his first season with the team. Parker can’t take all the blame.

Former NFL HC Shares Insights on Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker’s Struggles

Ex-NFL head coach Marvin Lewis appeared on the Inside Football Show with Trey Wingo. They discussed Parker’s struggles over five games. Lewis said part of it is the inexperience of the coaching staff.

“I think you have to make sure the assistant coaches are carrying it out and making sure it gets done right. How they, and it’s up to Christian Parker, the structure of how they install, how they go out, and they walk through and go through the plan. And make sure every all the things are fitting together. You play defense with 11 guys working together, and that’s so important that if you don’t, and that’s the thing is, yeah, he’s gonna be in the spotlight, but again these other guys really have to do a make sure they’re doing a good job because he has a very young defensive coaching staff. If you look at their experience in the National Football League, there’s not a lot of experience. And to me, that makes a big difference as well. You know, when you look at who’s there, at least when I started, I had some guys who had some experience. And, you know, they knew how to carry out the mission. You know, even if your players play down to their knees when you run out of talent.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 20th in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Cowboys Riding the Wave of Young Defensive Coaching Staff

The Cowboys have plenty of issues on defense, and the coaching staff is part of the problem. Parker is still learning how to be a defensive play caller. He was a defensive backs coach with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two years, so the transition is tough.

Their defense also has a lot of new pieces. More than half the starting lineup is different from Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Dallas has 10 days to get things figured out, and it sounds like changes are coming. Parker needs to be ready in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers to get this unit right.