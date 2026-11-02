Mike Tomlin Bluntly Called Cowboys One Word After Egregious Week 8 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are facing heavy criticism after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 33-30 in overtime.

Dallas’ offense finished with under 300 yards, while the defense surrendered 467 yards. The Cowboys had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and a 10-point lead with three minutes in the game before blowing it.

At 3-5, things might not be as bad as they are now for the Cowboys. This team is being called out for all kinds of things, but what former NFL head coach Mike Tomlin said might be the one that hurts the most.

Mike Tomlin Wasn’t Shy About His Thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys

During halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders Week 8 Sunday Night Football game, Tomlin was asked on NBC about the Cowboys. He went in on them with a ruthless rant, with one line standing out: what he called their blinkers.

“I saw a bunch of blinkers. And, and what I mean by that, I say if you’re a blinker, cut your eyelids off. What I mean is you got to relish the thick moments. You got to want to make the play as an individual, as an— and as a unit within a team. And watching the end of that game, I didn’t see individuals or particular units That wanted to grab the bull by the horns and win the game. Certainly their defense, we can spend a lot of time talking about that teo-minute drive and things of that nature, but their offense had a short field when, when they had an unsuccessful onside kick at the end of regulation, and then they went three-and-out in overtime. And so I see a team that doesn’t have anybody that wants to be the unit to secure victory. They’re blinkers. They got to cut their eyelids off.”

With the Cowboys’ loss, they are still in second place in the NFC East. They are two games behind the New York Giants, though.

Will Brian Schottenheimer Stay as Cowboys Head Coach After Week 8?

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is facing all the heat after another blown lead and poor performance. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the media after the game regarding Schottenheimer’s status with the team.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

Jones responded to a question about whether he is worried about Schottenheimer.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

The Cowboys hope to get back on track against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Things feel bad right now, but they could get a lot worse moving forward.