Cowboys Give Update on ‘Frustrating’ Joey Porter Jr. Injury

The Dallas Cowboys defense has not been the unit most fans and observers had hoped for when the team overhauled the group over the winter, as Pro Football Focus currently rates it as the second-worst bunch in the NFL and the Cowboys lead the league in rushing yards allowed. There has been improvement in fits and starts, but much of that improvement was given away altogether with the fourth-quarter disaster against Arizona at home last week. One thing that can be said, though, is that the Cowboys defense has been better when new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been able to play. That’s been a difficult proposition though, as he has only been healthy for 53% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps so far, and missed Week 5 because of an illness.

Now, though, it is an ankle sprain that is holding Porter back. He was pulled during the Cardinals loss because of it, and was not on the field for the wild Arizona comeback in the final 10 minutes.

Sad Porter: “It’s been going on since I got here in the first game against Houston. It’s very frustrating. Today, I just wasn’t on a good leg. It’s very frustrating to not be able to move how I want to.”

Joey Porter Jr. Decision Will Affect Roster

On Friday, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the approach with Porter, and whether the team would prefer him to just sit out and rest the ankle, or play part of the game and have to sit out part of it.

Schottenheimer said it depends on other roster decisions: “It’s game-plan specific in terms of, OK, what’s the roster numbers look like and there’s a puzzle you try to fit together, right? If you’ve got a guy at any position that might be a little bit limited and he is a really good player, he might be a little bit limited going into the game, but you’re not sure—we’ll see a lot today, today is a big day for us because you want to see these guys moving around see how they feel.

There’s ways of protecting yourself by carrying an extra safety, an extra offensive lineman, based off the roster and that’s kind of the way we look at it.”

Cowboys Have Injury Decisions on Friday

In general, though, Schottenheimer said the Cowboys are hopeful that Porter will play. Same goes for George Pickens.

He said: “With Joey and GP it is the same thing as last week. They’ll be a little bit limited but we’re hopeful they will be able to play.”

The Cowboys appear to be on track to get Caleb Downs and PJ Locke back from concussions after limited participation in practice on Thursday, while DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters and Jake Ferguson are more uncertain.

Said Schottenheimer: “Caleb and PJ both have to—they are progressing well—they both have to practice today and that is the last thing they have to do. D-Mo we need to get him out there today and see how he does. Dee Winters had a great day yesterday. We hope to get Ferg back on the field today.”