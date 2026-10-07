NFL Rescinds $14,000 Fine for Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

While the $15,000 NFL fine for a “distasteful celebration” wasn’t going to put Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in the poorhouse, what happened on Wednesday mattered for other reasons.

It’s significant when an entity like the NFL, which has been known to cover up a conspiracy or 2, admits a mistake.

“NFL rescinded the $13,611 fine given to Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson for saying he was ‘shotgunning a beer’… Ferguson told the league it was his Gatorade celebration that he previously had done on multiple occasions in practice, as the team had documented on social media,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Fine rescinded.”

NFL Takes Back Pair of ‘Chugging’ Fines

Ferguson wasn’t the only NFL star to get good news on Wednesday over fines.

“The NFL has rescinded the $14,926 fine it imposed on 49ers FB Kyle ‘Juice’ Juszczyk for what it thought was a distasteful celebration of chugging a beer,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “The league said it was withdrawing the fine ‘because his celebration was simulating drinking a juice box, not a beer … Mr. Juszczyk finally stated that the fine is hypocritical with the amount of Bud Light sponsorships surrounding the NFL.’ Fine rescinded.”

Juszczyk has long done the celebration that simulates drinking juice — not beer. Juszczyk does not drink beer.

Ferguson’s Celebration Came After TD vs. Rival

Ferguson’s celebration came after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in a 27-20 Week 2 win at AT&T Stadium — the $50 million Pro Bowl tight end finished with 4 receptions for 43 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Another round: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was fined $13,611 for what the NFL said was his ‘imitation of shotgunning a beer’ Sunday vs. Washington that ‘constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,’” Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 25.