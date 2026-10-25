Cowboys’ Most Likely Blockbuster Trade for $106 Million Star Revealed Before Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys could opt to be either buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline. It would be hard to imagine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being a seller despite the team’s dismal start to the season.

Jones has shown a willingness to strike blockbuster trades in recent years, even when the team looks far from being only one player away from saving their season. NFL insider Jason La Canfora labeled a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the most likely deals ahead of the November 10, deadline.

The insider also floated Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat as an option for Dallas as well.

The Cowboys defense needs help for years to come,” La Canfora wrote in an October 21, story titled, “NFL Insider Names Six Teams Who Will Make Moves Before The Trade Deadline.” “Owner Jerry Jones needs more than a rental for a few games to try to get into the playoffs.

“They need dudes they can hopefully build around. Arizona is in full tank mode and will likely make at least three more trades (Sweat, RB James Conner once he is healthy, and a QB),” La Canfora added.

“‘Jerry is getting a pass rusher,’ a GM told me over the weekend. We think it’s this one, though it certainly could end up being Maxx Crosby from the Raiders. Jones has a close relationship with both ownership groups and could probably go over the heads of some of their football people to try to get what he wants.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys rumors and news.

Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Leaves Door Open to be Buyers or Sellers at NFL Trade Deadline

Jones left the door open to be buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline. The Cowboys owner sounded more than willing to make another deal, but Dallas is running out of capital to dangle in the 2027 NFL draft.

Dallas only has four picks remaining in the upcoming NFL draft.

“I don’t have a specific (trade), but certainly I’ll be real clear, I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year,” Jones told reporters on October 21, per The Athletic. “So, that’s important, I think.

“… No, no, I don’t see that (the Cowboys being sellers). But I don’t rule it out now. If somebody comes along and offers you one of those deals, like the one I made a year or so ago, then it’s just too much.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Continues to be Linked to Blockbuster NFL Trade for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

Crosby’s three-year, $106 million contract is slated to go through the 2029 season. The addition of Crosby would put the Cowboys in a peculiar position with Joey Porter Jr. and George Pickens both looking for new lucrative long-term contracts.

The challenge is the Raiders are still in the hunt at 3-3 heading into NFL Week 7. During training camp, Crosby reacted to continuously being linked to the Cowboys in ongoing NFL trade rumors.

“I’m getting rehab, the first thing this morning, and all my teammates are looking at it and I’m trying to ignore it,” Crosby told USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff and Jarrett Bell during a July 30, interview. “But ultimately, you just have to learn to roll with the punches.

“I’ve gone through a lot in my personal life, a lot in my football life. So, (stuff) like that is nothing. If the child version of me was looking at Stephen A. Smith talking about, ‘Is this dude the guy to come win you a Super Bowl?’ like I think that’s cool.”