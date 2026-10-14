Cowboys Reunite With 310-Pound Ex-Buccaneers Starter

The Dallas Cowboys waived offensive lineman Nick Leverett to begin this week. But he wasn’t gone from the team long.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Cowboys signed Leverett to their practice squad Tuesday.

While he’s been on and off the roster multiple times as he was to start this week, Leverett has been with Dallas since the middle of November last year. He dressed for the first five Cowboys games this season.

In 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leverett started 10 games while playing left guard and center. Although Leverett has been active for all five games with Dallas this season, he has only played on special teams.

Back on the Cowboys practice squad, Leverett is the only interior lineman on the squad for Dallas. Marcellus Johnson and Wayna Morris are the two offensive tackles on the Cowboys practice squad entering Week 6.

In addition to the Cowboys and Buccaneers, Leverett has played for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals during the NFL regular season. He has been active for 28 games in his NFL career, 11 of which he has started. After starting 10 contests for the Buccaneers in 2022, he then started game for the Patriots during the 2024 campaign.

Cowboys Bring Back Offensive Lineman Nick Leverett on Practice Squad

Getty The Dallas Cowboys brought back veteran offensive lineman Nick Leverett on their practice squad Tuesday.

Leverett began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent during the spring of 2020. That was after he spent his college career at NC Central and Rice.

During his rookie campaign, Leverett was on the Buccaneers practice squad. He made his NFL regular season debut in Week 12 of the 2021 season. Leverett then became a 10-game starter for Tampa Bay the following season, which was Tom Brady’s final year in the league.

Leverett spent one more year with the Buccaneers, but he didn’t start another game in Tampa Bay. He dressed for three contests in 2023. Leverett then split the 2024 campaign with the Patriots and Cardinals.

The lineman was on the Arizona practice squad until last November. The Cardinals released him during the first week of the month. About 10 days later, he joined the Cowboys.

Leverett made his Dallas debut in Week 18 last season. He played four special teams snaps in that contest. He’s still waiting to take his first offensive snap with the Cowboys.

Dallas waived Leverett as part of its final roster cuts at the end of August after the preseason. But the team brought him back on the practice squad at the beginning of September. Just before the season opener, the Cowboys added Leverett to the active roster to replace injured Tyler Smith.

NFL pundits expected Smith to miss 4-6 weeks. The guard returned in time to dress in Week 5, so his recovery was on the short end of that time frame.

Leverett stayed on the Dallas active roster for Week 5. On Monday, the Cowboys waived Leverett from the active roster to re-sign running back Emari Demercado.