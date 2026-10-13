Cowboys Hint at ‘Notable’ Roster Changes Before Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move, cutting backup offensive lineman Nick Leverett as the team prepares, it hopes, to begin moving some players off of injured reserve and back onto the 53-man roster. Levereett was in his second season with the Cowboys, and has now been sent off into free agency. In a week that could–and should–prove consequential for this version of the Cowboys, Leverett is just the beginning, or at least, fans of the team certainly hope so.

The Cowboys announced on Monday that they were bringing in veteran coach and coordinator Mike Pettine to serve as a defensive advisor, someone who can help 34-year-old first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker adjust to the new job. It’s something the Cowboys probably should have done before the season started, but it is better late than never.

Cowboys Ready for Changes

The real question, though, is whether the Cowboys have the gall to go through and actually whack some players off the roster who are not living up the their billing. Watching how soft and unperturbed the Cowboys have been while getting run over by multiple teams will surly inspire some significant changes–but whether the Cowboys can and will go after big-time players like tight end Jake Ferguson or right tackle Terence Steele, at least to bench them if not cut them altogether.

It’s possible. From Cowboys team website writer Patrik Walker: “There will be some roster adjustments. … some will be notable, and some will be subtle.” – Schotty won’t go into the specifics of the roster changes for Week 6 and beyond, but the #Cowboys are making changes combine the upcoming roster changes to the addition of Mike Pettine.”

The 2-3 Cowboys had a brief practice on Monday and will reconvene on Wednesday, perhaps with more changes up their sleeves.