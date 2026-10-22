Cowboys Get Major Saquon Barkley Injury Update Ahead of Eagles Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to pick up an important win over their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.

Dallas might have an advantage going into the Eagles game since they are healthier than Philly. The Eagles are dealing with multiple key injuries, including to star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The big question entering the game is whether he’ll actually play. It looks like the Cowboys got the answer.

Dallas Cowboys Hear Latest on Saquon Barkley’s Injury

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles have an update on Barkley ahead of the game against the Cowboys. Philly appears to have good news, which isn’t good for Dallas.

“#Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice today and is in line to play Monday against the #Cowboys, sources say. A lift for the team’s offense with a banged-up backfield and Jalen Hurts on the mend.”

In four games, Barkley has rushed 36 times for 182 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He has also caught 4 passes for 8 yards.

Dallas Cowboys Must Deal With Saquon Barkley in Week 7

This was not the kind of news the Dallas Cowboys needed to hear after how this season has gone for the defense. Dallas is ranked dead last in the NFL in run defense, allowing 149.8 yards per game.

The good news is that the Cowboys have been better at stopping the run lately. In their Week 6 Sunday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas allowed just 57 yards on the ground and a 2.2-yard-per-carry average.

That’s more a credit to the Cowboys’ defensive line playing better lately. They are getting more production out of guys like Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Von Miller.

This is a key part of the game to monitor throughout the contest. Dallas’ defensive line faces an Eagles offensive line that has been down three starters the last two games and hasn’t done well. Philly has rushed for a combined 57 yards in two games without Barkley.

The hope is that things will change for the Cowboys and that what they did in Week 6 will continue. This defense made major changes in the last month, adding Mike Pettine to the coaching staff and Joey Porter Jr. to the secondary.

Week 7 might be the Cowboys’ biggest game of the season. They need to return to a winning record in the division and avoid a fifth loss.

Dallas is still a long way from thinking about the postseason. If they beat the Eagles on Monday night, they’ll be back in the playoff conversation.