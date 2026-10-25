NFL Hall of Fame QB Brutally Slammed Dak Prescott & Cowboys Before Week 7 Game

The Dallas Cowboys face a ton of pressure as they head into their Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas has struggled offensively during their two-game losing streak, scoring only 29 combined points and having four interceptions. With the record at 2-4 and the defense improving, the offense now faces the most pressure.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will have to lead the Cowboys’ offense to a win if they hope to salvage their season. Prescott, though, isn’t blameless for the recent offensive struggles.

Former NFL QB Criticizes Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys

Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw discussed the Cowboys entering their Week 7 game against the Eagles. Bradshaw wasn’t shy about calling out Prescott and the Cowboys for their recent play.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys, I’m a Jerry Jones fan, always have been,” Bradshaw said. “But you know what upset me? Let me tell you guys this. A couple of weeks ago, I saw when Dak Prescott broke the touchdown passing record for the Cowboys and went into the locker room and the whole place was screaming and hollering. I got— and I told Howie, I said, Howie, isn’t that a little strange? Michael, isn’t that a little strange? We’re celebrating that other than championships. Look, you celebrate passing touchdowns when when it’s all said and done, not during a season. So that, that leads me to believe that their focus isn’t where it should be. They bring in Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator, a young guy. They bring in Mike Pettine. He’s kind of retired. He’s on vacation in Italy. And now the defense for Dallas is playing really good, and the offense is playing really bad. So Dak Prescott, no more interceptions, down the field. You cannot lose to the Philadelphia Eagles because you’ve got to go home and play Arizona. And if you think Arizona is an easy way, call the Rams and ask them.”

Prescott is currently fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,639. He has also completed 66.3% of his passes, with a QBR of 75.5 (ranked sixth), and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in six games.

Dak Prescott Understands Pressure He & Cowboys Face

Before the Cowboys’ game against the Eagles, Prescott spoke with the media. He shaed how he understands this is a big opportunity for them to get back in the NFC East race.

“We can only say we’ve got a lot of games in front of us for so long. Might be already past us, right? We’ve got to go win,” Prescott said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “You’ve got to go win. You want to give yourself a chance to be a winning team, to be a playoff team. You got to win as many games as you can, and when you drop two games — in particular games that we didn’t expect to drop — it makes it that much harder. So urgent, urgent to get it done now.”

Dallas faces the Eagles on Monday Night Football. ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game.